Manika Batra: Living outside of Delhi is a sacrifice I am willing to make for my game Off the field news







Manika, who recently qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, says she enjoys the challenge ahead Table tennis star Manika Batra is delighted these days. Last month, she qualified for the Tokyo Olympics to take place later this year, fulfilling one of her childhood dreams: becoming an Olympic. But the 25-year-old does not stop to celebrate and is already looking at the challenges ahead. She said to us from her training center in Pune: "I am very happy that I qualified. But now the question is – what now. The game never ends. There are other tournaments for the Olympics. So I'll train hard, work hard with my coach and my personal team. "The Delhi girl was one of the leading figures of the Indian contingent at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, winning two gold medals. But the Olympics is a different ball game with the best players in the world in action. Manika says she is looking forward to testing herself on the biggest stage in the sport. "I've always liked challenges. The tougher the opponent is, the more fun it is to play against them. When you work hard and practice well, you get that confidence to do it right. It's not hubris, it's just confidence in it. yourself that I can beat the top players. In the past I have defeated Bernadette Szcs (world No. 14 at one time) and Chen Szu-Yu (then world No. 10) so I know I have the opportunity to do that , "she says . She was born in Delhi, grew up here and even learned to play table tennis here. But in recent years, she has moved her training base to Pune. Does she miss her hometown? "Honestly, my focus at the moment is just table tennis. There's nothing else on my mind," is the sharp answer. She adds after a break: 'We have to sacrifice a lot and I can do anything for the game. I train here and I am about to fulfill my dream of participating in the Olympics. That's all because of my recent training in Pune. I don't regret leaving Delhi and moving here because it's for my own good. But there is one aspect of home that has managed to stay with her. Her coaches treat her chole bhature to make sure she's not homesick. She laughs when we mention this and says, "Yes they do, but only on cheat days."

In an interview with us right after her medal response in 2018, Manika had said she was waiting to be recognized walking down the street. That time has now come and Manika couldn’t be more pleased with all the attention from the fans. She says: “Of course I think that’s great. I wouldn’t call them fans. It’s a family. They support me and I am really grateful to them. Of course it feels good when I get out and people recognize me. I take this very positively. indicates that I succeed in what I wanted to do and that is why people recognize me. It is a confirmation of my achievements. The goal now is to achieve more things so that all of India recognizes me. ”

