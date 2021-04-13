



UM travels to Penn State for the final road race in the regular season

On Friday, UM comes in a tie for fourth place with Johns Hopkins and Penn State in the Big Ten standings with a 2-6 record. The match will prove vital for qualification in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament.

The matchup against the Nittany Lions is the last regular road race of the year for the Wolverines.

The UM has played 12 newcomers this season, with three players who started consistently. THIS WEEK

Friday April 16 – at Penn State (State College, Pa.), 5:00 pm

TV: Big Ten Network | Live statistics Live video Coach Conry Interview (WTKA) Social media: Facebook Twitter Instagram The University of Michigan Lacrosse team (2-6, 2-6 Big Ten) will take away its Big Ten regular season against Penn State on Friday (April 16) at 5:00 PM (2-6, 2-6 Big Ten). The matchup will play an important role in determining placement in the Big Ten Tournament. Friday’s match will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network with Joe Beninati and Mark Dixon on the phone. Wolverine bites Sophomore Josh Zawada leads the team in points (25) and goals (17) after its five points (two goals, three assists) against Maryland. Junior Bryce Clay checks in at number 2 of the squad in goals scored with 16 after hitting the 10th hat-trick of his UM career against Maryland in total. Freshmen Michael Boehm is the only Wolverine in double digits in both categories with 12 goals and 10 assists for 22 points. Boehm averages 2.75 points per game, which is national number 11 for freshmen and also tops the league in that number. Junior FIRE Nick Rowlett is going to face another tough showdown with the Big Ten against PSU’s Gerard Arceri this week. Rowlett is number 3 in the league (55 percent), leads the league and is number 4 nationally in ground balls per game (8.50). Against Maryland, he collected 12 ground balls, marking the third game this season to surpass the 10 ground ball plateau. In the Lacrosse Reference ranking, UM checks in the second toughest scheme, even with the Big Ten-only scheme. The Lacrosse Reference’s schedule is at 1,685, just behind No. 1 Marquette (1,713). UM has deployed 12 newcomers (11 first-years, one graduate) for the campaign. Boehm, as well as closest defenders Jack Whitney (seven ground balls, two generated turnovers) and Brendan McCabe (5 GB, 2 CT). In total, newcomers account for 23 goals, 12 assists and 36 points (29 percent of the total offense). In the Big Ten rankings, Maryland has captured the regular season title (8-0). Rutgers is number 2 in the league (6-2), while Ohio State is in third place at 4-4. Michigan, Johns Hopkins and Penn State are all in fourth place at 2-6. In the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, Seed # 3 will host Seed # 6 and Seed # 4 will receive Seed # 5. This season’s conference tournament features byes for the top two seeds and starts on May 1. Opponent Preview Penn State All-time series against the Nittany Lions: UM drags 7-2 UM and PSU last met on March 20, with the Wolverines 14-12 victory at the UM Lacrosse Stadium. Junior goalkeeper John Kiracofe led Michigan’s attempt with a career-high 17 saves while Nick Rowlett hit 17-for-28 on the face-off spot with seven ground balls. The attack stand of Bryce Clay (five) Josh Zawada (four) accounted for nine of UM’s 14 goals. UM excelled in the third quarter, beating PSU 5-2 in the third and 8-5 in the second half. The win was the first of the season for UM and the fourth against a ranked opponent in program history. Penn State is led offensively by TJ Malone, who scores 31 points in the season, leads the team in assists (13) and has also contributed 18 goals. Mac O’Keefe leads the team in goals with 19, and is two goals away from breaking the NCAA career record for goals with 211. Dylan Foulds is the other Nittany Lion in double-digit goals with 10 and 15 points on the campaign. Nick Cardile, the team’s closest defender, leads the team in turnovers with nine and also has 17 ground balls. Gerard Arceri is the team’s top FOGO option (98 of 174, 56 percent) and has 63 groundball pickups. Goalkeeper Colby Kneese is the main option in the net, with a goals-against-average of 13.50 and 77 saves. He stops 44 percent of the shots. The Nittany Lions scored 111-80 on an annual basis, hitting 85 percent. Next one Sunday, April 25 – vs. Rutgers (UM Lacrosse Stadium), noon







