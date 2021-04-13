Best Cricket Games for Android Users in 2021

The world of digital entertainment is expanding faster than ever before. The Google Play Store on Android is rapidly becoming a gaming hub for athletes and cricket users in particular, who want to enjoy the latest software on the market. In this article, we’ll explore the best cricket games that Android users can download in 2021.

These games have been rated based on a variety of metrics from gameplay to graphics. We also recommended which of these games is right for specific types of readers.

10. Smash Cricket

Smash Cricket is number ten on our list of ‘Best Cricket Games for Android’. It is both very easy to play and has solid graphics. In terms of general gameplay, there is little wrong and many users like it a lot. There are a number of challenges that keep the Android user addicted to the screen. However, we believe it could improve in terms of matching players online, to deliver a fairer match. This is because it doesn’t take into account the trophies or skill level of the player at this point.

Chennai Super Kings – Battle of Chepauk 2

A cricket game for all Whistle Podu or CSK fans as it allows the mobile user to communicate and use all their favorite players such as Dwyane Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni. The exciting music theme also gives it a good sound. However, we think it can be improved by adding a bowling option to the game and also improving the graphics.

8. Cricket World Cup 3 (2021)

The latest game in the series, World Cricket Championship 3, promises so much in the future, with more updates. However, it lacks compared to the previous version in terms of the batting and bowling controls and the user interface is complicated.

Nevertheless, the movement in capturing bowling actions and animations is highly rated. It has a lot of realistic scenes and movements, which gives the Android user a fantastic experience.

Big Bash Cricket 2020

For the fans of BBL and WBBL, Big Bash Cricket 2020 is almost the perfect game for them to play on their Android devices. Reviews suggest this game has a great atmosphere and the graphics / sound are both top quality. However, many users would like to see a man of the match get the top performing player at the end of the game.

6. Doodle Cricket

Doodle Cricket is a very different game from most of the on this list. The game’s simplicity is arguably the main reason it ranks high on Android. However, it cannot be higher on the list due to the fact that there are many ads appearing between the game and there is no option to hit left handed.

5. Stick Cricket Premier League

Stick Cricket Premier League is another fantastic game produced by Stick Sports. It is similar to the original online version that was played for PC. It has smooth gameplay and users can enjoy pushing boundaries at will. In addition, users can choose to play with their favorite teams in the Indian Premier League. However, there is sometimes a delay or bug fix required between the game and therefore we cannot rank it higher until this issue is resolved by the developer.

4. Epic Cricket – Big League Game

Epic Cricket ranks number four on our ‘Best Cricket Games for Android’ list. The realistic nature of the game and the graphics make it number four in this list of best cricket games for Android users. No real payment is required to enjoy this game and the players are also updated over time. However, it can be improved by having different versions in the game such as career mode or multiplayer.

3. Cricket World Cup 2

Despite not being the latest version of the game, we found World Cricket Championship 2 to be superior to its newer version. Both graphics and controls are slightly better compared to version 3. There are also many different modes to choose from, including 50-overs or T20.

2. Real cricket 20

Real Cricket 20 is probably second on this list due to the number of modes it offers to users. Choices range from Challenge mode to Road to World Cup mode. Android users can also team up with their friends or play 1 on 1 with other random players.

Some of the reviews declare that it has really good graphics in-game, which makes for a realistic cricket experience.

1. Stick Cricket Super League

Stick Cricket Super League ranks number one on our ‘Best Cricket Games for Android’ list. Having played the game myself for several months now, I highly recommend it to others. This allows you to create your own player, with a huge range of hairstyles and accessories to choose from.

However, the best part is that you can contract players in an auction bidding style, where there is a fixed base price for a player and you can bid to buy. This is entirely in the form of the Indian Premier League Auction.

The game is very smooth and it is a lot of fun to hit sixes. However, you can also speed up both innings if you want to save time.

We hope you enjoyed our list of the 10 best cricket games Android users can play in 2021!

