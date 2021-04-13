The Coventry football coach has shared nude photos of a female executive





Four images of the woman appeared on the coach-issued iPad used by students, the affidavit said.

BARBERTON, Ohio Several students at Coventry High School told detectives that they saw nude photos of a female staff member using a school-supplied iPad assigned to the district’s head soccer coach. The disclosure has led to criminal charges and the resignation of freshman head coach Mike Zografos. In addition, the female staff member who worked in the athletics department has left the district, Coventry officials confirmed Monday. Zografos, 48, is being charged by Barberton Municipal Court for distributing obscene or harmful material to a young person. He resigned as a coach when the allegations were made public last week. However, he remains employed as an intervention specialist, but is on administrative leave until the case is resolved. In the announcement of the investigation last week, district officials provided few details. However, an affidavit obtained by 3News Investigates on Monday reveals that the three guys were asked to use Zografos iPad to film the teams’ October 30 match against Cloverleaf High. After turning on the device just before kick-off, four nude photos of the female employee that were seen by the boys and an assistant football coach appeared, the affidavit said. Two of the boys, and two other faculty members, were later able to describe the photos and identify the depicted naked female staffer, the affidavit said. Sheriff’s deputies didn’t hear of the footage until March 23. During their investigation, Zagrafos admitted that he had the photos on his iPad. In addition, the female staff member admitted to providing the photos to the soccer coach. Zagrafos pleaded not guilty and remains released on bail pending his next hearing before Judge Jill Flagg Lanzinger on May 12. He can face up to six months in prison if convicted. Zografos was adopted a year ago, leading the comets to a record 4-5 last year. Defense attorney Troy Reeves declined to comment. Zagrafos did not return a message left on his cell phone. In a statement to 3News, Coventry Superintendent Lisa Blough said: Due to the nature of the allegations shared with district officials, he was placed on administrative paid leave on March 26, 2021. As this situation is an ongoing investigation, I cannot share specific details about the allegations. the district will continue to work closely with local authorities and follow all district procedures accordingly. “ More from Rachel Polansky and Phil Trexler:

