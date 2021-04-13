Iowa and Michigan Garner Weekly Tennis Honors



Tennis athlete of the week for men

Nick Beaty, Michigan

Sr. Wayzata, Minn. Wayzata Went unbeaten in singles and doubles during Michigan’s sweep against Michigan State and the teams’ third and fourth consecutive shutouts, the first time the Wolverines have retired four teams in a row since 1987

Helped the Wolverines to a team win against the Spartans on April 9 when he defeated Graydon Lair (6-3, 6-4) in No. 4 singles, and he and his partner, Patrick Maloney, claimed a 6-4 win against Lair / Jarreau Campbell at number 2 in doubles

Took a 6-3, 6-4 win over Michigan State’s Josh Mukherjee on his first time playing at No. 3 singles for the Wolverines on Sunday and also teamed up with Andrew Fenty to beat Nick Williams / Kazuki Matsuno 6-3 on No. 1 doubles

Earns his first career as an Athlete of the Week award

Last Michigan Mens Tennis Athlete of the Week: Patrick Maloney (April 6, 2021) Tennis athlete of the week for women

Alexa Noel, Iowa

Fr. Summit, NJ Laurel Springs Claimed wins in both singles and doubles when Iowa surpassed Maryland and Rutgers last weekend

Defeated Rutgers Maya Jacobs (6-2, 6-3) at No. 1 in singles and teamed up with Samantha Mannix to defeat Jacobs / Chloe Brown (6-2) on April 9 to help Iowa have a program-top 10 achieve th conference wins this season

conference wins this season Exceeded No. 30 Ayana Akli of Maryland at No. 1 in singles on Sunday to break her record to 21-0 in singles and secure a 5-2 victory in Iowa over the terrapins

Collects her third career award at Athlete of the Week and third of the season

Last Iowa Womens Tennis Athlete of the Week: Alexa Noel (March 23, 2021) 2021 Big Ten Men’s Tennis Athletes of the Week February 2 Gabriel Huber, So., WIS

February 9 No selection

February 16 Zeke Clark, Sr., ILL

February 23 Cannon Kingsley, So., OSU

March 2 No selection

March 9 Siphosothando Montsi, So., ILL

March 16, Ondrej Styler, So., MICH

March 23 Nick Williams, Jr., MSU

March 30 Siphosothando Montsi, So., ILL

April 6 Patrick Maloney, Jr., MICH

April 13 Nick Beaty, Sr., ME 2021 Big Ten Women’s Tennis Athletes of the Week February 2 Irina Cantos Siemers, So., OSU

February 9 No selection

February 16 Alexa Noel, Fr., IOWA

Feb. 23 Ayana Akli, So., MD

March 2 Kari Miller, Fr., MICH

March 9 Chiara Lommer, Gr., ME

March 16 Ava Markham, Jr., WIS

March 23 Alexa Noel, Fr., IOWA

March 30 Irina Cantos Siemers, So., OSU

April 6 Tess Fisher, Jr., RU

April 13 Alexa Noel, Fr., IOWA

