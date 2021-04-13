Sports
The UMass hockey championship puts ‘NewMass’ on the map – Boston Herald
While they rarely need to party, the student body has reason to celebrate in Amherst.
Historically overshadowed and overlooked, derided by supporters of programs with huge legacies at Hockey East enemies like Boston College and Boston University, the Commonwealth’s flagship university stepped out of those long shadows Saturday night. And when the clock on the scoreboard at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh turned to all zeros, the University of Massachusetts announced its reign atop the hockey world in perhaps the most decisive way possible: with a 5-0 thrashing from St Cloud State for the NCAA Division 1 Championship.
From doormats and side items to champions. UMass has come a long way.
It’s only been two years since the Minutemen were outclassed in the national championship game by Minnesota Duluth. And without a tournament last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it would have been easy to view UMass’s run to the title game in 2019 as a fluke, a flash in the pan by a program that managed to get hot at the right time. turn into .
Marvel the hockey world once, shame the Minutemen. Shock the peer puck experts twice, you’ve officially arrived, UMass.
It wasn’t long ago that the line to get to Amherst-favorite Antonio’s Pizza was longer than any line to get into the Mullins Center for a UMass hockey game. Fans often cheered mascots who played between periods more enthusiastically than anyone wearing a maroon and white jersey.
And while the likes of Jonathan Quick, Cale Makar, Conor Sheary, Matt Irwin and Justin Braun had made their way up the NHL ranks from Amherst, the Minutemen were still often seen as second-class citizens in a fraught conference.
That has all changed.
When head coach Greg Carvel took over in 2016, there was hope that the horrible old UMass would become NewMass, a term that took hold of social media and optimism ran wild. It has taken a few seasons, but the glory days have arrived.
By the time Philip Lagunov scored the Minutemen’s third goal of Saturday night’s game in a superb short count, there was no doubt that the title went back to Western Mass. That didn’t stop the champions of the Hockey East tournament from scoring a few more goals for the record or just less Filip Lindberg who flipped every St. Cloud shot that came his way with ease; all that was just the icing on a cake that was long in coming for the UMass believers.
Success has been achieved in Amherst in the past, it just pales in comparison to what the Minutemen were able to achieve in this, a season made all the more challenging by the strict COVID-19 regulations. And the road to the title wasn’t a leisurely skate around the ice rink either; UMass essentially had to beat all of Minnesota to take home the crown, as three of the four NCAA tournament opponents were from the land of the 10,000 Lakes.
After sailing past Lake Superior State from Michigan to open the tournament, UMass defeated Bemidji State, sneaked past Minnesota Duluth in extra time, then started the celebration early on Saturday’s title slope against St. Cloud.
Not a bad run.
Ranked sixth at the end of the regular season, the Minutemen’s assault on the title isn’t a complete and all-out shock. They won the Hockey East tournament, beating upstart UMass Lowell in the title game.
The Minutemen don’t have the myriad lottery choices of Boston University or Boston College. Their history could even take a backseat to other conference enemies, such as Maine or New Hampshire.
But while the big names and deep legacy may not be there, it’s what’s now being taken home at the Mullins Center that counts the most: a national title and no doubt UMass has, for now, at the very least, Hockey East and the collegiate hockey. changed. spotlight to the city of Amherst.
The Minutemen have arrived and are among the elite of college hockey.
