How to break world records at home: tips from record holder David Rush

You may have seen David Rush conquer record titles before, but if not, let’s introduce you to one of our most experienced record breakers.

At the age of 35, David Rush owns more than 200 Guinness World Records titles. This brave daredevil has broken records of having to travel the furthest distance with a bicycle on his chin to put more than 120 blueberries in his mouth.

To inspire and use our time at home, David filmed a short, fun special to share with other Guinness World Records fans looking to break records.

In this video, he shares some of his useful strategies he uses in trying to record records and explains how easy it is to break records in the comfort of your own home!

Records using kitchen items

David first leads us into the kitchen where he shows us the record attempts you can make with common household items such as lemon juice, lime juice, plastic wrap and toilet paper from the pantry.

To fastest time to drink a liter of lemon juice through a strawDavid suggests practicing with a quart of water before practicing with lemon juice.

Before trying these records, David prepares by doing four things:

Experiment with his breathing

Determine whether to sit or stand

Thinking about how best to position his body

Test which slurping method works best when consuming liquids

David set the record for drinking lemon juice with a time of 16.53 seconds in May 2020. He also broke the record for the fastest time to drink a liter of lime juice through a straw at 17.29 seconds in April 2020.

However, David did not hold these records for long, as Andre Ortolf (Germany) broke both records in November 2020 and is now the current record holder for these titles.

The next attempt that David talks through only needs cling film, also known as plastic wrap.

David gets some material from his kitchen and demonstrates his attempt against his wife, Jennifer.

David ran this record with his wife after 1 minute 58 seconds, reaching the record for the fastest time to wrap a person in cling film / plastic wrap

David then talks through the fastest time to bounce a ping pong ball in five pint glasses

The key to success for this record is to practice slowly at first and taking the time to accurately throw the ball into each cup.

He is now the current record holder with a time of just 2.03 seconds.

Records using bathroom items

Before leading viewers to the bathroom, David shows that the whole family can do it fastest time to stack 10 rolls of toilet paper (one hand)Silvio Sabba (Italy) currently holds the record at 5.45 seconds.

David then takes us to his bathroom, where he searches his drawers and cupboards for shaving cream.

The next record attempt is a lot of fun! Put on a swimming cap, collect some shaving cream and collect a few ping pong balls to make the plate for the most table tennis balls stay on the head in shaving cream in 30 seconds

David explained that all records practice and you may fail, but with practice you can achieve anything.

“If you fail, you find out where you can improve.” David Rush

David threw 29 balls into Jonathan’s sky-high hat in the form of a shaving cream and successfully set the record.

Records using other items

The next record attempt was the longest duration to keep two balloons with their heads in the air

David shares that the crucial solution to successfully breaking this record is to prevent the moving balloons from colliding with each other.

David tried this record in an open space indoors where he could wander and bounce the balloons on his head without any external interference, such as wind or rain, that would hinder his attempt.

David set the record with a time of 3 minutes and 40 seconds.

The last attempt that David demonstrates is the put on most T-shirts in one minute (individually)

David sends out of his closet explaining how he would try the record, showing us how he prepares, including little tips like which fabric material will hinder your record time.

David Rush and his wife, Jennifer Rush, also teamed up on it put on most T-shirts in one minute (team of two) with 35 t-shirts.

Tune in to the end of the video as David also has a short tutorial on juggling!

After breaking so many records in one video, many are wondering what is the secret to its success?

One last tip from the passionate STEM educator is to never give up. He often encounters a failed attempt during his first workouts, but he continues, trains and slowly improves, to the point where he is confident he can hit the record.

“When I try a new Guinness World Record title for the first time, I fail and I fail badly. And then I fail again and then I get a little bit better. But what I don’t do is I don’t give up.” David Rush

“One of the most important things to understand is that if you fail when you first try, that is not judgment of you or your ability or your natural talent, or your ability to succeed in the future.”

We hope you are able to take away some of David’s insights and tips and apply them to your own record attempts at home!