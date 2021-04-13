Washington Football Team signs hope-to-TE hopeful Sammis Reyes





Sammis Reyes left high school with dreams of playing in the NBA. Now he hopes to be the newest former Division I basketball player to make it like a tight NFL ending with the Washington Football Team. He would also become the first Chilean-born player to make a 53-man squad. Washington signed Reyes on Tuesday, who had trained at the IMG Academy in Florida as part of the International Pathway Program. Participants in this program are assigned to any division and those teams can then choose one player from a pool of 11 athletes. But after Reyes worked on the University of Florida pro day on March 31, Washington decided to sign him so no one else would have a chance. At six feet tall and weighing 260 pounds, Reyes is the size needed to play tight end. He drove a 4.65 in the 40-meter dash while pressing the bench 31 times on pro day. But he has never played in a game, despite coaches telling him when he was younger that he should try the sport. However, Reyes told the Sun Sentinel in South Florida that playing in the NBA was his childhood dream. His family moved from Chile to Florida when he was 14.

1 Related Before his senior year at North Broward Prep High School, he practiced with the soccer team for a week before retiring and told the Sun Sentinel he knew he had more than 20 offers to play basketball. He played two seasons with Tulane, appeared in 32 games and averaged 0.8 points and 1.5 rebounds per game. Before that, he played one season at Palm Beach State Junior College. Reyes, 25, last played at Tulane in 2018. Reyes trains in Virginia with trainer Justin Cavanaugh. His agent, Tabetha Plummer, said multiple teams wanted to sign Reyes, but Washington was among the first to chase him. Plummer and Reyes liked how other tight ends have evolved under head coach Ron Rivera and tight ends coach Pete Hoener, both in Carolina and Washington, including Greg Olsen and Logan Thomas. When he makes the roster, he joins players like Tony Gonzalez, Antonio Gates, Jimmy Graham, Mo Alie-Cox and Darren Fells as former Division I basketball players who played tight in the NFL. Graham spent a season playing college football in Miami as a graduate student. Washington is looking for more tight help to tie this off-season with Thomas. He converted from quarterback to tight end. Washington also has Marcus Baugh, Dylan Cantrell and Tyrone Swoopes on the position. It will consider a tight ending later this month.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos