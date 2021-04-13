No. 25 Augustana ladies tennis set hosting the state of Southwest Minnesota





SIOUX FALLS, SD – The # 25 Augustana women’s tennis team welcomes the state of Southwest Minnesota to a weekday conference game scheduled for 4:00 pm at the Huether Tennis Center on the Augustana campus. The last time the Vikings hosted a game at the Huether Tennis Center was a bright October day in 2011, facing Sioux Falls and winning 9-0. Along with being back on the AU campus, a win for the Vikings gives them their 11th consecutive NSIC regular season championship. In accordance with Augustana’s COVID-19 protocols, participation in the games is open to the public with a limited capacity. All spectators must wear a mask unless they are actively eating or drinking. In addition, fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to support physical distance. The full spectator policy can be found here. About the Vikings The Vikings come off a conference sweep against Bemidji State and Minnesota Crookston last weekend, and are currently 12-2 in the season and 9-0 within NSIC. Augustana currently holds six of the top eight places in the freshman conference Valeriya Monko and sophomores Emily Granson both had unbeaten records this season at 12-0 and 9-0 respectively. Freshmen Florentia Hadjigeorgiou went 4-0 over the weekend and earned victories in slot no. 2 against Bemidji State and slot no. 1 against Minnesota Crookston. She also had first doubles victories with Monko, 6-4 against Bemidji State and 6-0 against Minnesota Crookston. About the Mustangs The state of Southwest Minnesota is 7-6 overall and 7-2 within the conference. Most recently, the Mustangs split the conference game, losing to UMary in a close affair, 4-3, and beating MSU Moorhead 4-3 Maegen Flight holds a 9-3 record for the Mustangs, winning six in a row at the No. 1 position. She went unbeaten against UMary’s Tasha Dembo and MSU Moorhead’s Julia Geske last weekend. Next one Augustana will stay out this weekend as the Vikings close the NSIC campaign against Upper Iowa at the Huether Tennis Center on Saturday with a game at 3 p.m. On Sunday, the Vikings host the state of Northwest Missouri in a regional contest scheduled for 2 p.m. –GoAugie.com–

