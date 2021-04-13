Playoff advice for the stretch run

Especially for Yahoo Sports

We run towards the finish, which means only one thing: Fantasy hockey play-offs. So let’s focus on matchups to aim and avoid the trajectory.

It’s been a tough year in head-to-head competitions with unexpected schedule changes, but all the postponed matches have been scheduled and hopefully there will be no more delays. I assume all 31 teams will be playing all 56 games, but how exactly that will work with the Canucks potentially playing games after the fantasy playoffs begin will be an interesting situation for league commissioners. The trading deadline has just passed, so aside from calls and waivers, there shouldn’t be any significant roster changes.

When it comes to the fantasy playoffs, two important things are worth considering: the strength of the schedule and the number of games played. The strength of the scheme can be calculated in several ways, and the easiest way to do this is simply by averaging the point percentage of emerging opponents; the number of games played is important for obvious reasons, especially in such a random sport where game-to-game performance is difficult to predict. The easiest way to overcome that inconvenience is to pick players who will play the most games during playoff week and hope there are more good than bad results.

To get started, let’s start with a simple schedule of points percentages starting Tuesday, April 13. Note that most Yahoo competitions end on May 8th, leaving games on the table for most teams. It’s an overwhelming graph, but keep in mind that for the opponent’s point percentage (Opp P%) green = START, red = BENCH.

Fantasy Hockey playoff strength of schedule.

Overview

Based on the P% of the raw opponents, the Penguins have the easiest schedule for the rest of the season. That’s because there is a five-game stretch on Saturday where they only play against the Sabers and the Devils, before going a tougher stretch in week 15, when they face the Bruins and the Capitals twice.

Story continues

The Bruins face an equally easy path as they play the Sabers and the Devils eight more times, and given the additions of Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar and Mike Reilly, there is a reasonable expectation that they will be an even better team . the piece.

The two West Division juggernauts the Avalanche and Golden Knights draw the fourth and fifth lowest opponent P%, especially as their division has four teams in the bottom 10 of the league. two remaining games against the Knights and none against the Avs.

On the other hand, the lottery-bound Sabers ignore the Sharks, Blues, Predators, and Panthers with pretty tough schedules to end the season. The Panthers will have a hard time winning the division and will have to play the rest of the way without Aaron Ekblad, while the Blues will have to get their goaltending in order and hope their veterans come out of their slump.

GET STARTED

Week 13: Penguins, Golden Knights, Canadiens, Rangers (ranked by the P% of the opponent)

The Pens will compete against the Sabers over the weekend, so look for Casey DeSmith (36 percent on the roster) to get at least one start and hopefully get a win. Sidney Crosby’s line is an obvious start here, but don’t forget Jared McCann (40 percent, 3-2-5 in the last five games) as their second center and the newly acquired Jeff Carter (16 percent) who would have a look at the top two lines.

Artemi Panarin and the Rangers also play well for the rest of the week with four consecutive games against the Devils before their schedule gets significantly tougher. It features one back-to-back, so that could be a potential victory for Alexandar Georgiev at a spot start, although he didn’t do well against them in three games (.860 Sv%, 3.97 GAA). The sneaky game is Colin Blackwell (5 percent), who plays the opposite of Panarin and finishes at an astonishing speed (12 goals on 46 shots). The Blackhawks have two tantalizing matchups against the Red Wings, but that’s also the problem that they only play twice for the rest of the week.

Week 14: Bruins, Stars, Golden Knights, Senators, Penguins

Players on the Bruins and Stars are in high demand this week because they have simple schedules and play four games. The Bruins will face the Sabers six more times this season, three of which will take place in week 14, setting up an extensive journey of revenge for Hall. Depending on the health of the Bruins’ goalkeepers, this could also be a chance for Jeremy Swayman (20 percent) and Daniel Vladar (10 percent) to take a win or two. The Sabers allow 32.6 shots per game, fourth in the league, and in their two previous encounters, they were surpassed by a combined 22 shots. Deep scorers like Craig Smith (26 percent), Nick Ritchie (19 percent) and Jake DeBrusk (5 percent) can also play well this week, after scoring four goals together in five games against the Sabers.

The Stars should have it even easier with four consecutive games against the Wings, who picked up Jakub Vrana (49 percent) on the deadline, but miss just about everyone else in their top six. It should be easy wins for Anton Khudobin and Jake Oettinger with a good defense boosted with the addition of Sami Vatanen, and also a good chance for rookie Jason Robertson (38 percent) to take a few more points, especially against the Wings’ 26th ranked PK. Don’t forget Roope Hintz (71 percent), who was phenomenal with 32 points in 29 games while playing through injury.

The Senators, including Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson (25 percent), Tim Stutzle (20 percent), Josh Norris (9 percent) and Colin White (1 percent) are sneaky as they play against the Canucks twice on the home ice. after a play where the Canucks play two back-to-back series, despite having just returned from a COVID-related hiatus. The Canucks had their numbers early in the season, but that may no longer be the case; the Sens should be in better shape and it is possible that the Canucks will work out a rotation in which taxi crew members will play to give their veterans a break. Star attacker Elias Pettersson doesn’t seem close to returning either.

Week 15: Kings, Flyers, Bruins, Lightning, Ducks

Both the Kings and the Ducks are sneaky because they play against each other four times, averaging seven goals per game in their three previous encounters. Proven scorers such as Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty are well worth a start. Otherwise, it’s a mess with inconsistent scorers on both teams. However, the Kings should have a head start with Gabriel Vilardi (2 percent), Andreas Athanasiou (2 percent), Alex Iafallo (13 percent) and Adrian Kempe (25 percent) offering more consistency than Sam Steel (1 percent) or Troy Terry . (1 percent), and Trevor Zegras will likely end the season in the minors.

The Lightning is an interesting game and should have no problems with games against Chicago, Dallas and two against Detroit, but they have been injured by Steven Stamkos and have lost two of their last three matches against them. But even if the score isn’t there, this should be a very good week for Andrei Vasilevskiy, who is a combined 14-1-0 with a .938 Sv% against those three teams this season.

Week 16: Islanders, Jets, Penguins, Oilers, Avalanche

If the islanders win the division, they can thank the planning gods they get against the Sabers and Devils twice in the last week. Hopefully, Kyle Palmieri (48 percent) has now found his groove after scoring in his third game as an Islander and carving a niche in the power play. Mathew Barzal is off to an obvious start this week, but note that Brock Nelson and Jean-Gabriel Pageau have also done well against both teams.

The last week it gets very interesting in the north. The Jets face the Sens twice (with the Flames in between), so Mark Scheifele, Nikolaj Ehlers and Kyle Connor, who together have played 30 points in seven games against the Sens, are a must. The Oilers will also play three games, but all will be against the Canucks, who will finish a grueling 19-game streak in just 31 days. I’m not convinced the Canucks will have any energy or even be able to stay healthy to make these games competitive. Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Kailer Yamamoto (44 percent) are solid moves because the Canucks’ thin defense hasn’t been able to keep them in check all season, even at full strength.

BANK

Week 13: Kings, Predators, Flyers, Canucks, Sabers

The Canucks have the most remaining games (19), but five will be played after May 8, and given the response from the Flyers and Sabers after a long hiatus over COVID, the outlook is just not good. They run the risk of playing so many games in such a short amount of time, and no doubt they will be less than 100 percent effective when they start playing on Friday.

The Preds face one of the most difficult parts of their schedule with games against the Hurricanes and Lightning. They should be avoided until weeks 14 and 16 when their schedule relaxes a bit.

Week 14: Blues, Jets, Sharks, Capitals, Hurricanes

The Blues represent the most terrifying program with a series of three games against the Avs. It looks like Philipp Grubauer is prone to an oddly bad start, but the Avs have also bolstered their goaltending with Jonas Johansson and Devan Dubnyk, who could potentially take a win. The Jets should be avoided in the same way, not because they are a bad team, but because they play the Maple Leafs three times in a row, which makes the normally reliable Connor Hellebuyck a shaky game than usual.

The capitals have little advantage this week, only playing two road games against the islanders. Weeks 14 and 15 are by far the toughest stretch for the rest of their season, facing the islands and penguins five times combined. The Caps are a combined 5-3-3 against them this season with at least four goals in four games. The Hurricanes, meanwhile, each face Tampa Bay and Florida twice, all on the road.

Week 15: Blackhawks, Stars, Red Wings

The Stars will have a hard time making it to the playoffs, in part because their schedule is so difficult to end the season. In weeks 15 and 16 they will play the Lightning three times, the Hurricanes twice and the Panthers once. It’s not like the stars don’t have a chance, but they’re clearly not in the same league this season. Even a late season return by Tyler Seguin and / or Ben Bishop won’t change their course.

Week 16: Blackhawks, Stars, Sabers, Flyers, Flames, Red Wings, Panthers

The Blackhawks close the season with three consecutive road races against the Canes in Week 16, after meeting the Lightning and Panthers in the previous week. Hopefully their game will be picked up late in the season as Kevin Lankinen struggles in April (.884 Sv%, 3.34 GAA). Otherwise it will be a tough end to a season that started very promising.

It would also be best to ignore the Panthers, Red Wings, and Flames, which only play two games. Their seasons aren’t over yet, but the current closing date for Yahoo’s head-to-head leagues means that the Panthers ‘last game and the Flames’ remaining three games don’t count.

The Flyers are in the same boat with their final game scheduled for May 10 against the Devils, but in week 16 they will face the Penguins in back-to-back home games and then hit the road for another back-to-back against the Caps. Neither Carter Hart nor Brian Elliott should be trusted in the final week of the 2021 fantasy season.