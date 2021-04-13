Cubs need Joe Maddons’ old slogan: don’t try to suck

What did Joe Maddon, the catchphrase of the former Cubs, say again?

Oh, yes: don’t try to suck.

That rallying cry worked for the Cubs in 2016, when they stopped me if you’ve heard this before, winning the World Series for the first time in 108 years. Is there a chance it will work again in 2021, when they are offensively planting like no Cubs team has done longer than that?

As long as Maddonisms are appropriated, Do simple better is another message that is nicely similar to the money for this swing-and-miss-from-the-heels crew.

A lost April on the plate? That’s cub, folks. Another lost season on the plate? That’s the question, and oh well, no, it’s not too early to ask.

We’ve had to find ways to put the ball in play, pressure the defense, make things happen and get something going, manager David Ross said on Monday after a 6-3 defeat to the Brewers in which the Cubs had all four hits collected.

Let the boys go. This is too talented a group to do what was up to now.

That’s debatable, isn’t it? From the moment the violation broke out in 2018, according to Theo Epstein, to the version we saw in the first 10 games of this season, not much has changed. And when it has changed, it has only gotten worse.

Ten games in, the Cubs have an incredible 49 hits, the least of any Cubs team in a 10-game period since 1901.

Their .164 batting average is the lowest through 10 games in the history of the franchise. In fact, it’s the lowest in any 10-game Cubs stretch since the 1952 team slumped to a tune of .163 from June 14 to 24. Remind me to rip on Hank Sauer, Dee Fondy, and Phil Cavarretta later.

To put that in context, do you remember the absolutely wretched 2015 NLCS against the Mets in which the Cubs were swept and did about as much damage to the record as your 90-year-old Aunt Dotty on 50-Cent Wing Night? The Cubs hit .164 in that four-game nightmare of a series.

These Cubs enter the game on Tuesday in Milwaukee and have the lowest batting average in all of baseball and the lowest on-base (.264) and slugging (.321) percentages. They have also hit a whopping 10 times per match. But those convinced strikeouts are the problem, should know that the Cubs are also the last time in the game’s batting average (.194).

They swing and miss more than anyone else. They drive home runners in scoring position less often than anyone else. All these awful numbers? Are the Cubs MO kind of small sample size? Sure, that’s true. For whatever it’s worth.

But 10 games in it, none on the Cubs has achieved double digits in hits. Some averages, if you can see them: Jason Heyward .152, Ian Happ .143, Joc Pederson .129, Anthony Rizzo .118, David Bote .087. Oh, that’s right, only dinosaurs talk more about batting averages.

Has anyone else complained about tinkering with Maddon’s lineup and quick hooks with his starting pitchers?

JUST SAYIN

Me, Nico Hoerner: You better stay ready, bub.

White Sox illuminator Aaron Bummer, a month ago: I don’t expect to lose a game if I were in the lead after the fifth inning.

Same day the same sentiment of bullpen mate Evan Marshall: We want to go 90-0 when we lead after six innings.

Four times in the season saves, the Sox rush to settle what should be tremendous team strength from the pen before it implodes.

Funny game, baseball.

Nikola Vucevic has raised the bar for talent. Daniel Theis has increased their toughness. Troy Brown Jr. has made them a bit intriguing.

Still, the Bulls have yet to run into one game they can’t and, if you give them enough time, they won’t lose.

Just when you think they are getting better, they assure you they won’t.

NFL MVP odds landed in my inbox this week, because who isn’t thinking about it in mid-April?

Patrick Mahomes: 5/1. Aaron Rodgers: 9/1. Josh Allen: 10/1.

Andy Dalton, meanwhile: 100/1. Use Juniors College Fund at your own risk.

Is there anyone else in awe of the NL Central-leading Reds 95 hitting roughly double the Cubs total after 10 games?

I put the over / under on teams that finish above the Cubs in the division on 2. Coincidentally, that’s the same as the over / under on wings eaten by Aunt Dotty.