Hooda’s intrepid cricket sets him apart: Irfan Pathan

When Deepak Hooda hit those big sixes for Punjab Kings against Rajasthan Royals Monday night, his dad Jagbir found it difficult to control his emotions.

Because Jagbir knew what his son had been through in the past six months. Hooda silenced his critics, who had left no stone unturned to slander his reputation and prevent him from playing cricket all season, with a 28-ball 64 (6×6; 4×4).

The 25-year-old all-rounder was suspended for the season by Baroda’s cricket body after an argument with captain Krunal Pandya in January. It meant that Hooda couldn’t play the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day trophies.

It was a very difficult phase for Deepak. He was struggling because of his teammates. Living in a bio bubble prior to a tournament and not being with family made things worse. He raised his voice in the treatment he received, but was unfortunately banned for a season. He was down and in need of advice and support, Jagbir of the Hooda house in Vadodaras Manjalpur said.

That was when Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan intervened. They took care of Deepak and were there for him by the nets. He missed playing for the state (Baroda), said Jagbir, who worked in the Indian Air Force administration office for 29 years before voluntarily retiring five years ago.

The Pathan brothers have been guiding Hooda since he started playing age-specific cricket for Baroda. The former players from India have spoken out about Hoodas’ talent.

The Pathan brothers gave Deepak the motivation and encouragement he needed after he was suspended. He had to be mentally strong because everyone pointed their fingers at him after the suspension. They would go to the Gujarat Police grounds and the Moti Bagh grounds and train for hours on both the red and black soil. He put all his energy into training. And then he knew he could impress in the IPL and show the world his talent. I am glad he played brilliantly against Rajasthan Royals, said Jagbir.

Right-handed Hooda had hit a 30-ball unbeaten 62 against Chennai Super Kings in the last competitive game he played before Monday, November 1, 2020.

I just reacted to the ball and showed aggressive intent in my batting. I got this role at number 4 and I’m happy to hit this position in domestic cricket, said Hooda, who was ranked ahead of Nicholas Pooran and played for Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Hooda played a season for Haryana before moving to Baroda in 2010 and making his first-class debut in 2014. In November 2017, he was part of the Indian squad for the T20I series against Sri Lanka. In February 2018, Hooda was named in India’s T20I squad for the 2018 Nidahas Trophy, but did not play.

He’s a great talent. He is someone who can serve India and do it well. The kind of knock he played against Rajasthan Royals shows his mental strength and the way he played intrepid cricket definitely sets him apart from others. He used the middle overs well and hit the ball hard in all the right places. And being promoted to command gave him the opportunity to express himself, said Irfan Pathan, the Jammu & Kashmir team’s mentor-coach.

He is a very fit cricketer. His yo-yo score is usually 18. A lot of cricket remains in the tournament, more impactful blows can be expected from him and I hope he can roll his arm and showcase his overall all-round skills. He knows he has missed a lot of cricket this season, I am sure he will be hungry for more, said Irfan Pathan, who also praised Punjab King’s left arm medium-pacer Arshdeep Singh for his brilliant last time.