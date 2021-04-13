Buccaneers’ female assistant coach inspires the class to learn about women in football





TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Jennifer Chamoun, a special education teacher at Mort Elementary School, has a habit of bringing football into her classroom. She spent her childhood in a home of Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and actually lived near the Raymond James Stadium. Her parents had season tickets before she was born and now Chamoun and her husband are season ticket holders who attended four games in the past season. It’s more the story behind football, Chamoun explained, the players and what they support off the field. When she introduced her students to the sport in August, she got a lot of questions about why they didn’t see more women in football. Chamoun chose to have her students research the topic. They created a board with each team in the National Football League, along with the number of male coaches and female coaches tied to them. I would think that was the case, said Carmelo Green, a third grader at Mort Elementary School, because most people think this is a man’s job or something a man would do. Chamoun decided to take the lesson to the next level. She tagged the assistant defense line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Lori Locust, in a tweet, and Locust responded to her. Lori Locust reached out, Chamoun recalled, and said, “We’ll bring our people to your people, and we’ve set up a Zoom with her. That meeting took place on the last Friday in March. The question I asked Coach Lori was, what was her journey like, what was something she had to go through on her way to becoming a coach in the NFL? Green said. Gilliana Lopez, a second student in Chamouns class, is arguably Locusts’ biggest fan. She said she learned that Locust wanted to play football before moving on to coaching, she’s an avid reader and, in her words, she’s the best. I felt really inspired, Green added, because I have a little sister and once I heard coach Lori say she loved football and seeing her it made me think that one day my sister might or another girl could do. it, anyone could do it. Green shared what he will always remember about meeting ‘Coach Lori’. You can always make a difference in the world, he said, or you can do something that most people don’t think you could do. Coach Locust and the assistant strength and conditioning coach, Maral Javadifar, became the first female coaches to win a Super Bowl after the Buccaneers won the Kansas City Chiefs.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos