REPORT: Emarion Ellis is committed to Marquette

While we await David Joplins’ announcement on Wednesday morning, Marquette’s men’s basketball fans apparently got some good news Tuesday afternoon. Corey Rholdon, a sports reporter for the CBS affiliate in the Quad Cities area, reported that Emarion Ellis has committed to playing for the Golden Eagles and new head coach Shaka Smart.

A little clarification here: you haven’t seen the name Emarion Ellis on Anonymous Eagle before. When Rholdon tweeted this and I went to the Ellis 247 Sports page to check its rankings, it still had the signature with Texas Banner at the top in November 2020. Since Ellis had signed a new head coach at Marquettes to his old job in November, I had been doing some cursory Twitter and Google searches over the past few weeks to see if he’d asked for his release. Regardless, I never saw an announcement indicating this was the case.

So yeah, this is a bit of a surprise, given that in theory and under NCAA rules, Ellis should be relieved of his letter of intent for Marquette and Smart to officially recruit him. Of course, the fact that this was never announced or made public doesn’t mean it didn’t happen. After all, this isn’t just Rholdon tweeting the information. Rholdon has added an image that clearly resembles all of the images that have come out of the McGuire Center recently, including the MU x Jordan Brand logo and the photo wizardry of making Ellis appear in both Marquettes Gold and Championship Blue uniforms.

In short, I’m pretty sure Marquette did everything here in full.

Let’s get on with what we know about Ellis, shall we?

247 Sports lists Ellis as a 65,175-pound combo guard from Davenport, Iowa. It is currently rated as a four-star prospectus and is ranked number 105 in the country according to their Composite system. That makes him the # 7 combo guard in the Class of 2021 and the second best player in the state of Iowa. 247’s internal system still has Ellis as a four-star player, but they have him two steps up nationally at # 103. ESPN agrees with the four-star rating, marking Ellis as the # 1 player in Iowa and the # 31 shooting guard in the world. country. He is not nationally ranked, but The World Wide Leader is only in the top 100. Rivals are on board with the four-star rating and they are the highest of all on Ellis. They have him as the # 91 prospect in the country and the # 22 shooting guard in the country.

This is what Jerry Meyer, 247 Sports Director of Basketball Scouting said in a July 2020 review of Ellis

Emerging prospect with a huge benefit. Great length for a tip protector. Has a thin frame and needs extra strength and mass. Has a burst of speed, can wobble through traffic, and is a good one-foot finisher. Has a low release on jumper and is not known as a shooter, but projects as an at least defense fair shooter. Sees the court and develops as a playmaker for others. Has a knack for rebounding. One-on-one defense has room for improvement, but has good hands and is an opportunistic defender.

You can see why Ellis was determined to follow Smart to his new job this bit of context from 247s Nick Harris

Texas had landed Ellis in July when he only had offers from three other schools at the time, including Bryant, Louisiana Tech, and Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Smart saw him as a great player and was apparently the first coach to see him as such. With Smart moving to Milwaukee, which is notably closer to Davenport, Iowa, than Texas, you can see why Ellis would stay true to the man who first believed in him. To paraphrase what Smart said in his opening press conference at Marquette: the foundation for everything is relationships, and that’s paid off for the Golden Eagles here.

I strongly recommend that you check out this article from OurQuadCities.com of surprise! Corey Rholdon, which includes a video feature and gives you a lot of insight into Ellis not only as a player but also as a young man.

Our friends at Burnt Orange Nation, connoisseurs of all things Texas, noted that Ellis averaged 17.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 steals per game as a junior at Assumption High School in their article on the departure from Ellis from the Longhorns recruiting class. As a senior, Ellis had the average last season 17 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, but missed 11 games due to a broken hand. However, that didn’t stop him from helping the Assumption reach the Iowa Class 3A state semifinals.

There isn’t much interesting embeddable video on Ellis, but he has a very well-stocked Hudl pageCheck that out to get an idea of ​​what kind of player he is.

Let’s adjust the scholarship table, okay?

Ellis gives Marquette three top 175 ranked guards in their recruiting class for 2021. The Golden Eagles now have 247 Sports # 28th ranked recruiting class which is good enough for the fifth best in the Big EastYes, half of the league is in the top 30 in the country. It is much.

The Golden Eagles probably haven’t finished topping up that recruiting course, officially or unofficially. With Ellis on board, Marquette is currently looking at at least two open scholarships for the 2021-22 school year, maybe three, depending on what happens to walk-on, turned-scholarship player Tommy Gardiner and his recovery from his knee injury at the end of The season. Smart has been after a number of transfer options and the Golden Eagles have been linked with David Joplin and Tamar Bates, both of whom have been relieved of their letter of intent to play for Smart in Texas. It has been quiet in Bates’ camp for a while now, but Joplin is expected to make his collegiate announcement Wednesday morning