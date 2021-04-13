Sports
The cricket world erupts from Yadav’s breathtaking shot
Pat Cummins may be considered one of the best bowlers in the world, but the Aussie Quick was on the wrong side of an astonishing moment in the Indian Premier League.
The Kolkata Knight Riders of the fast bowler suffered a loss of 10 points to reigning champions the Mumbai Indians, thanks in large part to an incredible knock from Suryakumar Yadav.
‘MY GOD’: Cricket world baffled by latest ball drama
‘NO PLACE IN THE GAME’: Cricket world smokes about ‘cheating’ fiasco
Yadav scored at the top for Mumbai after hitting 56 of 36 balls to help his team place a total of 152 that proved enough for the champions.
However, it was the ridiculous six of the Cummins bowling batsman who got the cricket world talking.
Cummins is used to terrorizing batsmen around the world, but Yadav made fun of the Aussie Quick’s terrifying reputation with a moment of sheer brutality on his second time at the crease.
The Mumbai batsman seemingly had one thing on his mind as he walked across the field and hit Cummins’ ball to the boundary of the square leg in a premeditated wizardry.
Incredibly, the massive six hit the roof of the grandstand after traveling a whopping 99 meters, leaving fans, commentators and even his teammates in disbelief.
Kolkata was well placed at 4-122 at the end of the 15th to revise their 153-run goal before Mumbai roared back through their spinners and pacemen to limit Kolkata to 7-142.
Left arm spinner Krunal Pandya gave away just four runs from his last two overs before New Zealander Trent Boult came in with two wickets from the last six balls, going for just four runs.
Mumbai is waiting for a thrilling win
“It was a great setback when you consider where the match was while they were hitting,” said Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma.
Earlier, after being deployed to get started, Andre Russell’s first five-wicket swipe in Twenty20 – an excellent 5-15 – helped the champions to 152.
Yadav (56) and captain Sharma (43) added 76 for the second wicket grandstand, but Yadav’s dismissal in the 11th saw Mumbai fight for runs in the bottom of the innings.
Bangladeshi seasoned spinner Shakib Al Hasan ended Yadav’s 36-ball knock when the batsman flied out too long after hitting seven fours and two sixes.
Australian paceman Cummins had cleaned Sharma from a slower delivery in the 16th before Russell picked up all of his five wickets from a short two-over spell.
Russell took two wickets in his first over when he caught Kieron Pollard behind a thick outer rim and Marco Jansen was caught taking deep cover.
The West Indies all-rounder then threw an impressive last over, picking up tailenders’ wickets with short pitch deliveries while Mumbai outfielders held their catches in the outfield.
Nitish Rana (57) and Shubman Gill (33) provided Kolkata with a solid 72-of-53 ball start before Chahar’s ninth introduction over Mumbai netted a pinch.
Chahar claimed four wickets, one in each of his four overs, leaving Rana dumbfounded after scoring his second consecutive half-century after the legspinner’s final episode.
Russell was released twice in his struggling knockout from nine of 15 balls before Boult sealed the match by having the West Indian all-rounder busted over his own bowling in the final.
“We played good cricket a lot of the time, especially the first half and most of the chase,” said Kolkata captain Eoin Morgan.
“We made mistakes, hopefully we can iron them out.”
with AAP
