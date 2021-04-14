Michigan State Spartans Football: Spring Game Start Time announced





The Michigan State Spartans have announced the start time and broadcast information for the annual green and white spring game. The spring game kicks off at 2:00 p.m. EDT and airs live on the Big Ten Network. The game was already scheduled for April 24, but the announcement earlier this afternoon had an update on the start time and broadcast. The Spartans conclude the spring training with the annual competition within the team. This is head coach Mel Tuckers’ first proper spring season with the Spartans, as last year the start of COVID-19 in the United States canceled the spring team events before they even started. Whether fans can finally attend a game for the first time with Coach Tucker on the sidelines remains unclear. MSU’s athletic department offered the following statement regarding fan attendance: In preparation for the opportunity to host fans at the spring football game on April 24, MSU Athletics is working on a plan that adheres to protocols set by the MDHHS. Coach Tucker made a comment of his own during his media availability today: Fan reach is everything to us and we are committed to engaging our fans. Without our fans we really don’t have a program. We have great fans and our fans are hungry. They want to see the Spartans, they want to see us play, they want to see us win. I’m looking forward to the day when we can have fans in our stadium and pack that thing up and be loud and watch our winning football play. Last month, the Big Ten announced attendance protocols for the remaining sporting events, including spring football games, which would be left to individual institutions and local health protocols. As of now, outdoor visits in Michigan are limited to 20 percent. Michigan’s spring game was closed to the public, including media, last weekend. The COVID-19 rates are currently up statewide, up 16 percent from just a week ago, with a positivity rate of 16.6 percent in the past seven days, all while leading the nation in new cases.

