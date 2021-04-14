No. 20 A&M Women’s Tennis Fights No. 16 Tennessee in rescheduled matchup





COLLEGE STATION, Texas No. 20 Texas A&M women’s tennis squares up with No. 16 Lady Tennessee Volunteers at 10 am first serve Wednesday from the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. The game was originally scheduled for March 12, but was postponed in accordance with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. We’re looking forward to another battle with Tennessee, as usual, said head coach Mark Weaver. This should be a very high level competitive match between two top 20 teams who are both in the top part of the conference standings. We have trained and competed at a very high level for most of the season and I expect that we will perform at a very high level again on Wednesday. The Maroon & White (15-5, 7-3 SEC) remain ranked in the top-20 nationally with an extra pair of wins against Missouri and Arkansas at the Mitchell Tennis Center last weekend. Wollongong, Australia, Australian-born Renee McBryde won both games for the Aggies last week and is responsible for taking the decisive fourth run in more than half of the A&M games and all seven Southeastern Conference wins. Senior Tatiana Makarova continues to lead the team with an undefeated 13-game streak and 11-game win dating back to her three-set thriller against Baylor on Feb. 7. In A & M’s most recent game, the Aggies celebrated Senior Day with a 4-1 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks in Aggieland. In the doubles, the Aggies grabbed the first point of the afternoon with McBryde and Dorthea Faa-Hviding for a win on lane two, followed by a 6-4 clincher on lane three by Katya Townsend and Riley McQuaid. Arkansas tied the game at 1-1, but the Aggies stormed back to win three consecutive singles points and record a decisive 4-1 team win. After the game, Texas A&M held a ceremony for McQuaid and Faa-Hviding in recognition of their four years of dedication to the Aggie women’s tennis team. Tennessee arrives in Aggieland for its last game of the 2021 regular season with an overall record of 14-6 and an 8-4 score in SEC play. The Lady Volunteers are led by Alison Ojeda, a fifth-year head coach graduate of the University of Tennessee who served as an assistant coach with Texas A&M from 2002-04. On the courts, UT is led by Daria Kuczer, Tenika McGiffin and Rebeka Mertena, who have each racked up 10 or more dual-match singles wins this season. This will be the 17th all-time meeting between Texas A&M and Tennessee in women’s tennis, with the Aggies having a small 9-7 advantage in the series. The most recent match between the two teams came in the 2018/19 campaign, in which A&M defeated the Lady Volunteers with a 4-2 score at the Mitchell Tennis Center. FOLLOW THE AGGIES Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s team Facebook Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN







