Diamondbacks 5, Axis 7: Dog Day Afternoon

I have to say I was pleasantly surprised to see Zac Galen’s first start to the season, but given how quickly he was back from that weird stress fracture in his arm, I wasn’t sure what to expect. While he wasn’t particularly sharp, didn’t pitch perfectly clean innings, and pitched big height counts in every inning, he still looked pretty good. So that was fun.

After going 0-2 off As leadoff batter Mark Canha, Gallen threw the next four pitches for balls, which was not a good sign, and one out later, he gave up a Jed Lowrie single to the left, bringing Canha to third place moved on. Then, however, he rallied and hit the next two batters on four pitches each to get off the hook. He threw around the traffic in the second and third innings on another single, another walk and an unusual fielding error by Nick Ahmed in the third, but managed to put goose eggs in every frame.

The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, after getting sorted out quickly in the bottom of the first, got things started in the second, with Asdrubel Cabrera leading off the inning with a single to the right as starter Jesus Luzard. After an error by Ahmed, Luzardo walked David Peralta on four pitches to bring Carson Kelly and his bat to the plate. I hadn’t realized how well Kelly had hit this season so far, and he didn’t disappoint:

3-0 D-BACKS

In the home of the third, Kole Calhoun led off the inning with a single into the middle, and Eduardo Escobar followed with a really inappropriate at bat that nevertheless managed to make his way to the shallow left. Cabrera then doubled off the wall to left center, Calhoun scored and moved Escobar to third base.

Ahmed grounded to third base and Peralta had an even more inappropriate at bat that ended with a high helicopter that was too short, but still spent enough time in the air after the bounce that EE easily scored from third place. Kelly then walked and chased Luzardo after only 2 2/3 innings. His replacement, Jordan Weems, then handed a walk over to today’s first baseman, Wyatt Mathisen, before eliminating Gallen to end the frame. 5-0 D-BACKS

Gallen already hit the fourth on 61 pitches and gave up a solo shot on the first pitch to Ace rightfielder Stephen Piscotty. To his credit, Zac refused to be rattled through there and struckout the next three batters he faced. However, each of those strikeouts ended 7-pitch at-bats, making him 83 after four pitches. There was some speculation in the Gameday Thread as to whether he would be back for the fifth, but unfortunately, he shouldn’t. 5-1 D-BACKS

Taylor Clarke took the mound and threw two perfectly clean innings, which was great, especially as D-Backs’ offense appeared to have left the game when Gallen took off. It was all fine until the seventh, when Clarke played for his third inning. After Elvis Andrus struckout on three pitches for the first out, he then gave up three consecutive singles to Ash catcher Aramis Garcia, pinch-hitter and Where are they now? trivia responds Mitch Moreland and then to Canha. Canhas single scored Garcia to hook Clarke. Kevin Ginkel replaced him and struckout two of the three batters he faced. The only problem was that, sandwiched between the two K’s, was a 3-run dinger to the right that launched Jed Lowrie. Cue the sad trombones. 5-5 TIE

And it all went downhill from there. Anthony Swarzak threw the eighth and handed a leadoff-homer to As first baseman Seth Brown, who had a batting average well below the Mendoza-line at the start of the game. 6-5 Oakland

Yoan Lopez took the ball for the ninth inning, and only to make sure that no Diamondbacks pitcher finished with an out in the run column, he gave up an one-out single and a two-out triple. Boo. 7-5 Oakland

But I didn’t mention the Diamondbacks offense, did I? Well, that’s because it disappeared after the fourth. Esscobar singled in the sixth and Tim Locastro walked with one out in the bottom of the ninth, but that. Used to be. It. There is nothing to see there. Sad times, especially after such a promising start to the game. But what can you do? Bullpen goes bullpen.

WIN OPPORTUNITY ADDED, thanks to FanGraphs



Springer Spaniel: Carson Kelly (HR, 3RBI, BB, + 18.1% WPA)

Cocker Spaniel: Zac Gallen (4IP, 3H, 2BB, 1 ER, 7K, +13.1 WPA)

Scruffy, mangy Afghan Hounds: Kole Calhoun (-15.1% EPS), Kevin Ginkel (-26.7% EPS), the bullpen as a whole (-57.2% EPS)

That said, at least it was a lively and well attended Gameday Thread, especially for an early afternoon game. 22 commenters provided 319 comments, with NikT77 leading the way with 60 comments to take out Justin27, who had 59.

Commentary from the game also goes to Nik, by popular demand, for this answer to an excellent observation from Diamondhacks:

Travel day tomorrow, so our next game is Thursday in Washington, with right-wing Merrill Kelly taking on that dreaded wildcard, to be determined, for the Nationals. First roll is 4:05 AZ time. I hope to see you then.

Thanks as always for reading. Go D-Backs!