Sports
Controversial ‘low tactics’ is dividing the cricket world
Teen spinner Riyan Parag’s unorthodox bowling action has been put in the spotlight after the loss to Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League.
The Rajasthan Royals tweaker has been accused of bending “low tactics” during the match while trying to get Punjab batsman Chris Gayle out.
‘SHOT OF THE SEASON’: Cricket world explodes over ‘overwhelming’ act
‘NO PLACE IN THE GAME’: Cricket world smokes about ‘cheating’ fiasco
Parag turned heads when he opted for a peculiar side-arm action that seemed to follow the line between what’s classified as legal.
Commentators were left with a microscope to the technique of the all-rounder who sometimes saw his bowling arm come dangerously close to fall below the plumb line, before releasing the ball.
One ball to Gayle was particularly suspicious, with Parag removing the West Indies good for 40 runs just a few deliveries later.
The great Aussie Michael Slater said the spinner “got away with it” after completing his only over, after which the referees came over to talk to him.
Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle argued that Parag was desperately close to bowling a banned forearm delivery, while the iconic The iconic Marylebone Cricket Club also labeled the action as ‘borderline’ legal.
While some have compared the action to iconic side-arm bowler Kedar Jadhav, many cricket fans were unhappy with the teen’s contentious action.
Kings come home in a thriller
Parag had a final bout after hitting 25 runs from 11 balls in a successful chase for his Punjab side.
Sanju Samson’s sweltering century for the Royals wasn’t enough to keep the Punjab Kings from scoring a four-run victory.
Samson, who was named captain before the start of the season, hit 119 of just 63 balls, but was ejected on the last pitch of the innings with his team five runs short of goal.
“I have no words. It was very close … I don’t think I could have done more,” said Samson on Monday after the game at Wankhede Stadium.
“I timed it well, but unfortunately I couldn’t clear the man in the deep.
“It’s all part of the game. We thought the wicket got better and we could chase the target. Despite the loss, I think the team played really well.”
Previously, Punjab posted a massive 221-6 thanks to half-century fast fires from Captain KL Rahul (91) and all-rounder Deepak Hooda (64).
The Rajasthan chase got off to a bad start, losing England all-rounder Ben Stokes and Manan Vohra early, before Samson turned the game upside down after being dropped at 12.
He hit 12 bounds and seven sixes to record the first century of this season’s IPL.
But as he needed five of the last two deliveries, Samson singled off the penultimate ball before reaching deep extra cover for Arshdeep Singh’s bowling when Rajasthan was painfully short.
with AAP
Check out ‘Mind Games’, the new series from Yahoo Sport Australia that explores the often brutal mental toil that elite athletes go through in pursuit of greatness:
click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]