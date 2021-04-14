Controversial ‘low tactics’ is dividing the cricket world

Riyan Parag’s action has been described as illegal by some cricket viewers. Fig .: IPL

Teen spinner Riyan Parag’s unorthodox bowling action has been put in the spotlight after the loss to Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League.

The Rajasthan Royals tweaker has been accused of bending “low tactics” during the match while trying to get Punjab batsman Chris Gayle out.

Parag turned heads when he opted for a peculiar side-arm action that seemed to follow the line between what’s classified as legal.

Commentators were left with a microscope to the technique of the all-rounder who sometimes saw his bowling arm come dangerously close to fall below the plumb line, before releasing the ball.

One ball to Gayle was particularly suspicious, with Parag removing the West Indies good for 40 runs just a few deliveries later.

The great Aussie Michael Slater said the spinner “got away with it” after completing his only over, after which the referees came over to talk to him.

Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle argued that Parag was desperately close to bowling a banned forearm delivery, while the iconic The iconic Marylebone Cricket Club also labeled the action as ‘borderline’ legal.

While some have compared the action to iconic side-arm bowler Kedar Jadhav, many cricket fans were unhappy with the teen’s contentious action.

Kings come home in a thriller

Parag had a final bout after hitting 25 runs from 11 balls in a successful chase for his Punjab side.

Sanju Samson’s sweltering century for the Royals wasn’t enough to keep the Punjab Kings from scoring a four-run victory.

Samson, who was named captain before the start of the season, hit 119 of just 63 balls, but was ejected on the last pitch of the innings with his team five runs short of goal.

“I have no words. It was very close … I don’t think I could have done more,” said Samson on Monday after the game at Wankhede Stadium.

“I timed it well, but unfortunately I couldn’t clear the man in the deep.

“It’s all part of the game. We thought the wicket got better and we could chase the target. Despite the loss, I think the team played really well.”

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson sent teammate Chris Morris back for the final ball in a hotly debated move. Image: IPL

Previously, Punjab posted a massive 221-6 thanks to half-century fast fires from Captain KL Rahul (91) and all-rounder Deepak Hooda (64).

The Rajasthan chase got off to a bad start, losing England all-rounder Ben Stokes and Manan Vohra early, before Samson turned the game upside down after being dropped at 12.

He hit 12 bounds and seven sixes to record the first century of this season’s IPL.

But as he needed five of the last two deliveries, Samson singled off the penultimate ball before reaching deep extra cover for Arshdeep Singh’s bowling when Rajasthan was painfully short.

with AAP

