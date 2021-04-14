Takeaways for Iowa: Tory Taylor’s Quest, Spencer Petras Accuracy, and more

Iowa punter Tory Taylor earned the FWAA All-American award on Monday. (Associated Press)

As fans prepare for their first taste of an in-person event at Kinnick Stadium since 2019, they can expect new but familiar faces to take the lead for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

On Tuesday, second punt Tory Taylor, junior wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., senior punter and wide receiver Charlie Jones and senior receiver Max Cooper spoke to the media about what to expect from a team with important vacancies to fill and strengths to hit to build on.

Tory Taylor strives for the perfect spiral

Taylor, from Melbourne, Australia, was only just getting into American football in 2020 when he earned the Eddleman-Fields Big Ten Conference Punter of the Year award. The freshman averaged 44.1 yards per kick, 18 of 40 kicks within the opponent’s 20-yard line and nine within 10. He finished third in the Big Ten and No. 20 nationally in punting.

But as a sophomore, Taylors focuses on one metric: the one spiral staircase.

I try to write down every point: what I’m doing right or what I need to improve, Taylor said. I only had one spiral staircase against Penn State. I think it went 47 yards or so, but got lucky.

A spiral staircase travels farther and higher than others, which is essential if Taylor is to improve his distance and accuracy. But he’s come a long way since the first game, which he thinks a lot about.

I said as long as I don’t get one in the end zone, I’ll be fine, Taylor said. Sure, the former got backed up in the end zone and I’m a big believer in: you’ll have to do it, so what’s the point in worrying about it? So I just went out and kicked the ball as far and as high as I could and I was lucky that Terry Roberts was down there to make sure he was caught properly.

New leadership takes shape

The departure of star wide receivers Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Brandon Smith has left two key spots open for a possible 16 wide receivers on the list.

Seniors Jones and Cooper hope their experience pays off.

Jones, a 2019 transfer from Buffalo and a 2020 All-Big Ten punt returner for the Hawkeyes, earned stock market status in December and is hoping for more reps with wide receiver.

Cooper, who missed last season due to injury, said it was an easy decision to take advantage of the extra year he was eligible to make a lasting impact. He was the team’s 2019 Comeback Player of the Year.

Tracy has also learned that patience is valuable while waiting in the wings behind Smith-Marsette and Smith.

After a 2019 season in which he got 36 receptions for 589 yards, Tracy had 14 receptions for 154 yards in 2020. On Tuesday, Tracy stressed that he learned to do what makes the team better.

But he didn’t hesitate to state that he believes this will be his year for being at the forefront of a recipient group growing in skill in Iowa.

I’m next, that’s my mindset, said Tracy Jr .. When they’re called up I’ll be the biggest Ihmir & B-Smith fan out there. “

In addition, all three recipients praised junior quarterback Spencer Petras, who they say makes improvements after a year of experience.

Yall can recall Spencer not being super accurate last fall, but now he’s putting the balls on the money, said Tracy Jr. He’s always been a great leader, but now it seems he has a lot more respect now that he’s been on the pitch for a year.

Fans are back this fall

Taylor has yet to play in front of a real Big Ten audience and he’s ready.

A few years ago, I heard it’s absolutely incredible to play in front of a Big Ten audience, Taylor said. So I’m really looking forward to it. I’m not really nervous about it. But yeah ask me on the day to be honest.

Playing in front of fans was something Cooper said played a part in motivating him to return for his extra season after a year of injury.

It’s definitely been a year that I want to come back and do everything I can to know that I will hopefully play for fans this year, Cooper said.

