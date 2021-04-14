Son of Shane Doan commits to play hockey at ASU

For Arizona sports fans, Doan is a legendary name. Shane Doan, former Arizona Coyotes Captain, was chosen seventh overall by the Winnipeg Jets organization in the 1995 NHL entry draft. When the team moved to Phoenix in 1996, Doan became the face of desert hockey. He played for just over two decades before the Coyotes retired in 2019.

Shane Doan, now Chief Hockey Development Officer for the Coyotes, is remembered by fans for more than just his performance on the ice. He was and still is an integral part of hockey in the desert.

But now there is a new Doan in the desert to watch.

Josh Doan signed his national letter of intent to play hockey in the state of Arizona in the fall.

Josh, 19, grew up in Arizona. One of Shane and Andreas’s four children, he learned to skate as soon as he could walk. He watched all of his father’s games and knew early on that he wanted to play hockey.

Hockey has always been my life since I was little, Josh said. When I was younger, I cried when my dad’s teammates were traded or when his team lost. I don’t think I had any toys that had nothing to do with hockey. It was all I cared about.

And growing up in the Valley, his life revolved around the sport.

Josh would go to hockey practice from school to watch his dad’s games. Any free time he had was spent shooting pucks in the garage or playing mini-sticks.

It’s so cool to be able to follow in my dad’s footsteps, Josh said.

He may have some big skates to fill, but he doesn’t see that as a challenge.

In the small but growing Arizona hockey community, Josh is always recognized by his last name. He played on the Junior Coyotes club program through high school, with a C and No. 19 on his jersey, just like his father.

In 2017, Josh was drafted into the Western Hockey League by the Kamloops Blazers, the same organization his father spent three seasons with at the start of his professional career. But Josh decided not to play in Kamloops.

My dad and I followed much the same paths, he said. But in the end I chose to play juniors in the US and he played in Canada.

He established himself in the United State Hockey League, rather than the WHL, so that he could maintain his eligibility for college. If Josh played the Kamloops Blazers, he wouldn’t be able to play NCAA college hockey.

So at the age of 17, Josh transitioned from Scottsdales Notre Dame Prep High School to online classes and moved across the country to Chicago.

It’s a decision that ultimately paid off as he will be making his college debut as a Sun Devils player later this year.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound forward will play his second season for the Chicago Steel in the USHL, where he has scored 65 points in 50 games, including 27 goals, suggesting that his work ethic sets him apart. He is in third place in the competition for points.

I think something that has helped me grow as a hockey player is that I can learn from my dad and ask him questions about the game or the experiences he had, Josh said.

After Shane Doan retired from hockey, he was able to coach Josh. That’s when I really learned more from him, and his leadership really encouraged me, Josh said.

Josh not only looks up to the player that Shane was on the ice, but he also looks up to his father as a role model in all aspects of life.

Growing up, I saw how hard my dad worked and how much he enjoyed the game, Josh said. But I also saw what a good teammate he was and how he treated everyone in his life. That’s something I’ve worn in my life today.

Shane Doan is remembered for staying hours after the game to sign autographs, taking the time to talk to every fan who approached him, and for being a friend of everyone. And Josh’s apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree.

Josh is just a good guy to be around, said Sam Deckhut, Josh’s former Junior Coyotes teammate.

He always has a big smile on his face and tries to make everyone feel good about themselves. If you asked any of his teammates they would say the same. He puts everyone in front of himself, he really is an unselfish man.

That feeling seems to be universal.

I first met Josh a few years ago during summer skating, said Jan Jenik, who plays for the Tucson Roadrunners. I didn’t know many people in Arizona at the time, but Josh and I became friends right away. He’s just one of those guys you can always count on.

I am so excited that he is coming back to Arizona, I think this is a huge opportunity for him. His hard work and dedication really shows with the season he is currently going through.

After spending two years in Chicago, Josh isn’t the only one excited to be back in the desert.

We’re so excited to have Josh join ASU, said Andrea Doan, Josh’s mom. He will have the opportunity to play in the state he was born and raised in. And that is something very special for his whole family.

During the 2021 season on the road, the Sun Devils went 7-16-3. Josh is one of five freshmen to join the team in the fall.

While his mom, dad, and siblings will cheer him on in the front row next season, Josh will also have decades of Coyotes fans watching him continue his dad’s legacy in the desert.