American players look back on 50 years of ping pong diplomacy





By Sha Hanting in Washington, DC

(ECNS) – “I still remember everything clearly 50 years later,” said Judy Hoarfrost, a former American ping-pong player on the American team that visited China in 1971.

In April of that year, at the invitation of China, the US ping pong team made a historic trip to China, the very first Americans allowed to enter China since the founding of the PRC. Judy Hoarfrost and Connie Sweeris were among the 15-member American delegation. As witnesses to ping pong diplomacy, they shared their stories and thoughts 50 years later.

American ping pong team and Chinese team in 1971 File photo / Provided to CNS by Connie Sweeris

Hoarfrost and Sweeris remembered their excitement when they learned about the unexpected trip to China during the World Table Tennis Championships in Nagoya, Japan in 1971.

Sweeris said she was “a little worried but very excited about playing with Chinese players at the time,” while 15-year-old Hoarfrost thought it would be “an interesting adventure”.

Connie Sweeris will be interviewed virtually on April 6, 2021. (Photo: China News Service / Sha Hanting)

A few days later they arrived in China. During the week’s trip, they played friendly matches with the Chinese ping pong team, visited the Great Wall, the Summer Palace and other places. Sweeris and Hoarfrost agreed that playing in front of 18,000 spectators and walking the Great Wall were wonderful memories.

Sweeris recalled that the most unforgettable moment of the trip was the meeting with then-Chinese Prime Minister Zhou Enlai in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Connie Sweeris shakes hands with Chinese Prime Minister Zhou Enlai in 1971. (Photo from the file / provided to CNS by Connie Sweeris)

Prime Minister Zhou asked Graham Steenhoven, president of the USA Table Tennis Association, if he was critical of the trip. Steenhoven said “Yes” and the whole audience fell silent. Then he said, ‘You are feeding us too much! Everyone laughed.

Sweeris said that all the Chinese she met during the trip were very nice. Whether it was the ping pong players or people they saw on the street, “everyone smiled and waved at us.” The friendliness and hospitality of the Chinese have made a deep impression on her.

The US ping-pong team’s China trip, regarded by US ping-pong players as “friendly exchanges between the athletes of the two countries”, was regarded by the world as “Ping-Pong diplomacy” and opened the door for exchanges between the US and China. Three months later, then US National Security Adviser Henry Kissinger secretly visited China. President Nixon also visited in 1972, an important step in normalizing US-China relations.

Recent photo of Judy Hoarfrost. (Photo / provided to CNS by Judy Hoarfrost)

As a ping-pong diplomat who made history, Hoarfrost believed that sport could help people from different countries get to know each other as ‘fellow human beings’.

“When you do sport, even if you don’t speak the same language, you still use the same language. You see each other through the eyes of sport and that’s a common bond.

Sweeris also believed that friendships could be formed through sports, such as her long-term friendship with Chinese ping-pong player Liang Geliang.

“We met Liang in 1972 when the Chinese team visited the US. We have kept in touch with him over the years. We still talk to him often,” said Sweeris.

Sweeris believed that people-to-people exchanges between different countries helped to break down barriers and motivate people to get to know each other’s cultures. It can really promote understanding and connection and communication. Every time you have good communication I think relations between countries will get better.

Sweeris has since been to China three times and is amazed at the changes in China over the years. She recalled that when she first went to China in 1971, all the Chinese wore navy blue or black clothes and everyone cycled or walked. But when she first went back to China in 1997, China had “nice big roads and lots of cars.

It has really made progress. It was a special memory to see the dramatic changes in China from the first time I went in to today, ”said Sweeris.

Connie Sweeris (Top, R1) and Judy Hoarfrost (Bottom, C) with Chinese ping pong players in 1971 Photo file / Provided to CNS by Connie Sweeris

For Hoarfrost she likes to learn about Chinese culture and history and is interested to see how China has grown and developed in the world. “I have a lot of Chinese friends. I do business with China. A lot of ties with China now personally.”

Rijp also emphasized that her trip to China 50 years ago helped her learn to open up.

There is more than one way of seeing the world. There are different political ideas, different political systems, different religions and different points of view. Don’t just take for granted the points of view of those around you. things to see This was true all my life, she said.

Sweeris said that of the 15-member US delegation, only five were still alive.

“50 years is really a long time if you think about it,” Sweeris said, adding that she hoped US-China relations would have a bright future.

“When the pandemic is over, I would like to go back to China. That would be a lot of fun to do,” said Sweeris.



