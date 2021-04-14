Sports
American players look back on 50 years of ping pong diplomacy
By Sha Hanting in Washington, DC
(ECNS) – “I still remember everything clearly 50 years later,” said Judy Hoarfrost, a former American ping-pong player on the American team that visited China in 1971.
In April of that year, at the invitation of China, the US ping pong team made a historic trip to China, the very first Americans allowed to enter China since the founding of the PRC. Judy Hoarfrost and Connie Sweeris were among the 15-member American delegation. As witnesses to ping pong diplomacy, they shared their stories and thoughts 50 years later.
American ping pong team and Chinese team in 1971 File photo / Provided to CNS by Connie Sweeris
Hoarfrost and Sweeris remembered their excitement when they learned about the unexpected trip to China during the World Table Tennis Championships in Nagoya, Japan in 1971.
Sweeris said she was “a little worried but very excited about playing with Chinese players at the time,” while 15-year-old Hoarfrost thought it would be “an interesting adventure”.
Connie Sweeris will be interviewed virtually on April 6, 2021. (Photo: China News Service / Sha Hanting)
A few days later they arrived in China. During the week’s trip, they played friendly matches with the Chinese ping pong team, visited the Great Wall, the Summer Palace and other places. Sweeris and Hoarfrost agreed that playing in front of 18,000 spectators and walking the Great Wall were wonderful memories.
Sweeris recalled that the most unforgettable moment of the trip was the meeting with then-Chinese Prime Minister Zhou Enlai in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
Connie Sweeris shakes hands with Chinese Prime Minister Zhou Enlai in 1971. (Photo from the file / provided to CNS by Connie Sweeris)
Prime Minister Zhou asked Graham Steenhoven, president of the USA Table Tennis Association, if he was critical of the trip. Steenhoven said “Yes” and the whole audience fell silent. Then he said, ‘You are feeding us too much! Everyone laughed.
Sweeris said that all the Chinese she met during the trip were very nice. Whether it was the ping pong players or people they saw on the street, “everyone smiled and waved at us.” The friendliness and hospitality of the Chinese have made a deep impression on her.
The US ping-pong team’s China trip, regarded by US ping-pong players as “friendly exchanges between the athletes of the two countries”, was regarded by the world as “Ping-Pong diplomacy” and opened the door for exchanges between the US and China. Three months later, then US National Security Adviser Henry Kissinger secretly visited China. President Nixon also visited in 1972, an important step in normalizing US-China relations.
Recent photo of Judy Hoarfrost. (Photo / provided to CNS by Judy Hoarfrost)
As a ping-pong diplomat who made history, Hoarfrost believed that sport could help people from different countries get to know each other as ‘fellow human beings’.
“When you do sport, even if you don’t speak the same language, you still use the same language. You see each other through the eyes of sport and that’s a common bond.
Sweeris also believed that friendships could be formed through sports, such as her long-term friendship with Chinese ping-pong player Liang Geliang.
“We met Liang in 1972 when the Chinese team visited the US. We have kept in touch with him over the years. We still talk to him often,” said Sweeris.
Sweeris believed that people-to-people exchanges between different countries helped to break down barriers and motivate people to get to know each other’s cultures. It can really promote understanding and connection and communication. Every time you have good communication I think relations between countries will get better.
Sweeris has since been to China three times and is amazed at the changes in China over the years. She recalled that when she first went to China in 1971, all the Chinese wore navy blue or black clothes and everyone cycled or walked. But when she first went back to China in 1997, China had “nice big roads and lots of cars.
It has really made progress. It was a special memory to see the dramatic changes in China from the first time I went in to today, ”said Sweeris.
Connie Sweeris (Top, R1) and Judy Hoarfrost (Bottom, C) with Chinese ping pong players in 1971 Photo file / Provided to CNS by Connie Sweeris
For Hoarfrost she likes to learn about Chinese culture and history and is interested to see how China has grown and developed in the world. “I have a lot of Chinese friends. I do business with China. A lot of ties with China now personally.”
Rijp also emphasized that her trip to China 50 years ago helped her learn to open up.
There is more than one way of seeing the world. There are different political ideas, different political systems, different religions and different points of view. Don’t just take for granted the points of view of those around you. things to see This was true all my life, she said.
Sweeris said that of the 15-member US delegation, only five were still alive.
“50 years is really a long time if you think about it,” Sweeris said, adding that she hoped US-China relations would have a bright future.
“When the pandemic is over, I would like to go back to China. That would be a lot of fun to do,” said Sweeris.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]