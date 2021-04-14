Ben Simmons shoots Rudy Gobert in the DPOY race





Rudy Gobert is the favorite to win his third Defensive Player of the Year trophy. But Ben Simmons is not far behind in the race and made his case for the hardware during a performance on ESPN’s “The Jump” on Tuesday. The Philadelphia 76ers security guard praised his versatility an interview with host Rachel NicholsHe could not resist attacking Gobert in the process. “I’m one of those guys who can guard one through five,” said Simmons. “There is clearly a lot of respect for Rudy. I know what he is capable of. I know he’s great down there in the paint. “But he doesn’t guard everyone, which is exactly what it is. He was guarding me in Utah. I had 42. And apparently I’m not a scorer. Simmons went on to say that “I have a lot of respect” for Gobert. Okay, Ben. Ben Simmons only trailed Rudy Gobert in the odds of winning Defensive Player of the Year. (AP Photo / Chris Nicoll) Simmons should have checked the box’s score first Unlike Gobert, Simmons has never won a DPOY. But he was the NBA champion last season on his way to first-team All-Defensive Team honors. He’s putting in a strong effort this season in what appears to be a new All-Defensive Team campaign, averaging 1.6 steals on a 76ers team that ranks second in the NBA in defensive rating. But he probably should have checked the entire box score before praising his big effort against the Jazz in February. Yes, he scored 42 points. But the Jazz lit the scoreboard in a 134-123 victory, led by backup guard Jordan Clarkson who dropped 40 points to the 76ers. Simmons can point out many references to defend his DPOY case. That February 15 loss to the Jazz is not one of them. More from Yahoo Sports:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos