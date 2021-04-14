Cricket Victoria celebrates the winners of the Community Cricket Awards





Cricket Victoria congratulates all the winners toasted at the Community Cricket Awards last night. Cricket Victoria congratulates all the winners toasted at the Community Cricket Awards last night. The evening was held at the CitiPower Center and included presentations to recipients of both 50 Year Service Recognition Awards and the A Sport For All Awards, honoring the great contribution and achievements of many in Victorian cricket. At the ceremony, 32 recipients were recognized for their contributions to Victorian cricket for 50 years or more. Among those recipients was Alan Campbell. Alan started coaching Juniors at St Mary’s Cricket Club in Dandenong in 1977 where he embraced coaching education and encouraged others to do so. Today he continues to contribute by coaching juniors and is the Junior Cricket Coordinator while still playing in the club’s 4th XI. Cricket Victoria also announced the winners of the A Sport For All Awards, highlighting those within the community who promote inclusion and diversity. Andrew Ingleton, CEO of Cricket Victoria, said cricket wouldn’t be what it is without our thousands of volunteers. “These awards recognize and celebrate those people in the community who make significant contributions to cricket and enable the entire community to participate in the game we all love.” Below is a full list of the recipients of both the A Sport For All and the 50 Year Service Awards: Recipients of 50 years of service: Ian Cook John Wheeler Dennis Davie Peter Wright John Cassidy Ross White The Boyds Neil R. Purdy Douglas Patrick Stephen Yeats John Park Derrick Marsden Paul Bain Graham Ellis Peter Mannix Jeffrey Law Allan Stamps David Cafarella Steve Kish Brendan Bell Alan Campbell Tony Mash Felicity McFarlane John Brooks Adrian Hammond Barry McFarlane Kevin Rooke Bill McMahon Ken Gannon Martien Pruysers Phillip Mc Taggart James Geltch Award winners: Community Match Official of the Year: Santosh Bastakoti Indoor Facility of the Year: Nimble Hits Sports Stadium (Geelong) Technology and Media Initiative of the Year: Burwood District Cricket Club Community Partnership of the Year: Shah-e-Najaf Foundation & Hume Cricket Club Women’s and Girls Initiative of the Year: Hamilton & District Cricket Association and Western Waves Cricket Region Initiative of the Year for Inclusion and Diversity: Daniel Pritchard (Victorian Blind Cricket Association) Cricket in Schools: St Mary MacKillop College (Swan Hill) Young Leader of the Year: Nathan Fitzpatrick (Bendigo and District Cricket Association) Junior Cricket Initiative of the Year: Wimmera Girls Cricket League Community Cricket Coach of the Year: Rob Ward (Western Region Junior Cricket Association) Premier Club of the Year: Ringwood Cricket Club Community Cricket Association of the Year: Swan Hill District Cricket Association Community Cricket Club of the Year: Mount Waverley Cricket Club Volunteer of the Year: Nathan Fitzpatrick (Bendigo and District Cricket Association) / Public edition. This material comes from the original organization and may be point-in-time in nature, edited for clarity, style and length. View in full here

