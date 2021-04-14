SBHS footballers are just happy to be on the field

The last game of the season is April 16 against Palma.

Bothered by procrastination and cancellations caused by the pandemic, the San Benito High School Balers football team and their coaches spent most of the year wondering if they could play at all. Practices were complicated by regularly changing protocols and the season was reduced from 10 to four.

But senior defensive end Joseph Dickerson, 17, isn’t focused on what could have been.

It’s a shame we don’t have play-offs, but I will honestly take whatever we get now, he said. I just love to hit the road with the team, get filled up and have fun. That’s what it’s all about.

It may be a short season, but the team had a long, hard journey before they could even play at all. Football is a year round commitment. The last game of the season is usually quickly followed by the first day of practice for the following year. But then the school district stopped personal lessons all sports activities were also stopped on 13 March 2020.

The team was allowed to return to the field on June 23, but when the province reverted to a more restrictive protocol, the program was canceled close again on July 17.

Bryan Smith, who has been the head coach since 2016 and spent the nine years before that as an offensive coordinator, said it was the wise thing to do.

For the summer conditioning sessions, we followed all protocols and all guidelines, he said. But everything was new to everyone. A person who gets sick can affect the body of our team or spread to other teams. The one thing we never want to do is put our children or their families at risk. We will do everything we can to look after their interests.

It was difficult for the players to have practice end almost immediately when it started, coupled with uncertainty as to whether it would ever resume.

The closure was heartbreaking, Dickerson said. But as a team captain I couldn’t lose any confidence in my team or we would all go under. I had to keep things positive and just keep the team together. To keep myself mentally healthy, I thought about my parents and how far they had gone to support me in sports. Their belief in me helped me keep moving forward.

The second layoff period ran at the beginning of the school year. Smith, along with Athletic Director Tod Thatcher, Principal Adrian Ramirez, and Superintendent Shawn Tennenbaum, followed the athletes as they struggled with distance learning.

All we saw in our school and across the state was a lack of students attending classes regularly through Zoom, Smith said. So we created what we called academic teams. I put two of our guys who I thought were leaders in charge and let them hold the players accountable for turnout and grades.

There were eight teams of eight to ten players each and Smith had one coach on each team who worked with the student leaders.

I think it was a really good move for us because the coaches reached the players and everyone could stay in touch, ”said Smith. “But it was still a challenge to keep the team spirit. We didn’t have the luxury of being in the weight room, and our low season is mainly based on that room. And in the regular seasons, if we weren’t in the weight room, we’d be doing team activities. We didn’t. So that part was the most challenging part and it showed until our second game.

When the practice resumed in January, the need for stronger COVID protocols led to major changes in the way it was held. Before each workout, players had their temperature checked and answered questions about their health. Squads practiced on different fields. Equipment had to be decontaminated between sessions of each squadron. For a while the players were not even allowed to use footballs.

I had more time to throw my receivers, said quarterback Michael McShane, age 17. But we couldn’t all be together. We were spread over separate fields. We came and left at different times so felt like we were groups, not a team as a whole.

Smith started the practice period with 96 players and by the first game the number had dropped to 62. Some players decided to try other sports, were not fit, or were concerned about a possible COVID spread.

The delays and shutdowns took their toll. There were only eight practice sessions before the first scrimmage.

The time spent building and executing skills was very limited, Smith said. Normally, we would have all summer to build up the skills to carry out our plans.

On March 30, the players took to the field to everyone’s relief. Nevertheless, the games are closed to the general public as attendance is limited to only two guests per player.

We’ve all worked really hard through everything, Dickerson said. I would say the team got through it and it helped finally get some games going.

After dropping their opening game against Saint Francis High (24-19) and getting close to Bellarmine College Prep (17-14), the Balers recorded a dramatic 45-20 win against King City High. They face Palma High in their final match on April 16.

Coach Smith is already looking forward to next year when he hopes things will be closer to normal. But he encourages his players to keep a close eye on the events of the year.

This was nothing anyone could have expected, Smith said. We are constantly talking to our children about being in control of the things you have control over. We want them to be proud of what they have been able to do with their efforts, dedication and energy. But we have done everything we can to maintain them and keep them positive. And we have a great community that supports us.

Dickerson and McShane have both started planning their life after high school. Dickerson plans to attend CSU-Sacramento, hoping to enter the field during his sophomore year after establishing himself academically. McShane has not decided which university to attend, but plans to eventually become a Hollister firefighter.

Ahead of the final game, McShane puts a positive spin on how things went in a season damaged by the pandemic.

We have one of the strongest teams I’ve been on, he said. I know we could have gone a long way, but right now I’m trying not to think about it. I am just happy to play in my senior year.

