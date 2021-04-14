Apponequet beats Old Rochester in hockey

REHOBOTH A switch from center to left midfield has allowed Riley Levrault to do just about everything from defending and switching to scoring goals.

It’s definitely exhausting, but I absolutely love it, said the Apponequet junior. I’d rather play that than any other position. It’s great to be able to do everything and help everyone.

With my position, I get to go on the offensive and try to score some goals and then come back on the defense and try to help behind that.

Levrault made an impact over Lincoln Field at Faxon Farm on Tuesday when the Lakers beat rival Old Rochester 3-0 in the South Coast Conference hockey action.

It’s a bit different, Levrault said. Last year I played in the middle of the midfield and I was a bit more behind. I have to do a little bit of everything with the left midfield. I’m coming and going back.

Levrault not only played a strong defense against the Bulldogs, she also accounted for all three of Apponequets’ goals.

Levrault broke a goalless draw late in the second quarter when she shot a shot past Old Rochester goalkeeper Molly Janicki on a penalty kick to give the Lakers a 1-0 at half time.

We worked a lot on that in practice, so I knew what to expect when I went up there, but it’s still nerve-racking, she said. I had to stay in my head and remember what I’m doing it for and just go for it.

Levrault secured Apponequets’ second goal when she found senior Amelia Blake, who hit the ball past senior goalkeeper Amanda Wheeler once for a 2-0 lead with 3:40 left in the third quarter.

Shes relentless, said Levrault’s Apponequet head coach Cindy Cuthbertson. She keeps the ball close. She is very competitive. She really sees the field. I think playing basketball helps her. I have three basketball players here (Levrault, Blake and Marlie Chapin) and that helps. They know how to move without the ball.

Levrault scored Apponequets’ third goal when she passed the ball to junior Mya Columbus, who found senior Viktoria Harte in scoring position with 10:55 in the game.

I was really happy that Viktoria scored because she’s the workhorse, Cuthbertson said.

When Levrault did not avert shots on defense or offense on offense, she controlled midfield for the transition.

It’s so much different, Levrault said of playing seven-on-seven. It’s a lot more running, but I think it’s a lot nicer game this way. You don’t have a million people on top of you when you try to take the field. I like to escape as much as possible and it’s a lot easier with 7v7.

Cuthbertson agreed, Riley did a great job today. She takes it to another level. I know she’s a good basketball player and a good lacrosse player, but I hope she plans to play hockey in college because she certainly can.

Levrault didn’t start playing hockey until she got to Apponequet High and wanted to fill her fall season with a sport.

I wasn’t much of a fall sport, and I wanted to be a three-sport athlete, said Levrault, who also plays basketball and lacrosse. Volleyball was not my cup of tea and neither was football, because in Lakeville football is huge and you have to start so young. Hockey was the only option and I absolutely love it.

ORRS CAPABILITIES: The Bulldogs had several scoring opportunities in the afternoon. A goal by senior Paige Zutaut in the second quarter was called off by the referees before a whistle signal during the game. In the fourth quarter, senior Paige Sommers shot bounced off the left goal post. We had so many opportunities, said Old Rochester head coach Lauren OBrien. Some days are diamonds and some days are rocks. Today we got a lot of shots on the net and ended up with some offensive penalty corners and we shot wide and some deflections didn’t go in.

WHAT IT MEANS: With the win, the Lakers are on an unbeaten streak of three games. Apponequet (2-1-1) organizes Fairhaven on Monday. Old Rochester, which drops to 1-1-1, will visit Case on Monday. This match was originally scheduled for next week, but has been rescheduled as opponents from both teams are being quarantined.

SOUTHCOASTVARSITY.COM GAME PLAYER: Levrault for its impact in all aspects of the game.

OBRIEN ON THE RIVALITY: I had to play against (Cuthbertson) when I was in high school. The rivalry between Apponequet and Old Rochester is that everyone shows up and everyone goes to play. It’s a big SCC match for us and it’s something we’re proud of and they are proud of. It’s a Game Day thing when you wake up you’re excited.

CUTHBERTSON: We always know that Old Rochester is going to be a struggle. I just told Lauren it wasn’t a 3-0 game.

SPLIT IN NET: Both teams played two goalkeepers in the game. For Apponquet, junior Kelsie Couto made six saves in the first half, while sophomore Lainey Saltzman played the second half. They’re both pretty good, and they both have different strengths and weaknesses, Cuthbertson said. For Old Rochester, Janicki turned nine shots in the first 30 minutes, while Wheeler made five saves in the second half.

REMARKS: It was only the second time this year that Apponequet had all his starters in the line-up. We worked really hard to get everyone back, Cuthbertson said. OBrien was happy with her defense. Defensively from the back, we really cut it off from our two goalkeepers, Maggie Nailor, Carly Drew and Gabby Berg, she said. Defensively, we were known to be strong in the past. Offensively, we have to work on the finish. Cuthbertson was pleased with senior Hannah Correia’s defensive play. She saved our butts a number of times, Cuthbertson said.