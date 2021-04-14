Just the 28 medals for table tennis legend George Evans

There are not many people in the world who can say that they have spent their entire lives traveling the world playing table tennis, but George Evans of Rhoose Point is one.

Evans, who turns 86 next month, has competed in China and North Korea, as well as places closer to home like Hungary and Germany. These are, of course, just a few of the many.

Before starting his successful table tennis career, Evans was an avid footballer and even managed to get a cap for Wales under 18 in a 3-1 defeat to England and in trials for Everton.

The former champions of the British National Veterans spoke just a few days ago about counting his medals at his home:

The other day I was out walking, and I met this guy, he said how many awards you got? How many medals? I thought, I’m not sure. When I go home, I go and have a look, ”Evans explained.

I had 28 medals. 28 awards. That included two little Barry copies, where I won the senior and junior.

“I played in North Korea, not many people go there. I’ve played in China twice, I’ve played in Japan, I’ve played in many places. I won a European title in Prague.

It was a total of 28 titles and I had never checked it out before. That was ok.

Evans also talked about who his favorite player was when he took part in the game. His answer was Chester Barnes. Barnes was a former English champion and sadly passed away last month.

His name was Chester Barnes. He packed table tennis. He went to work for Martin Pipe, the racehorse owner.

He used to be in Cheltenham and I had been invited a few times.

He used to say, George do me a favor, don’t talk about table tennis now, I don’t like table tennis. I like horse racing, Evans said, chuckling.

I had to suppress my table tennis enthusiasm. He was a great player that he was – a young British champion.

After an impressive performance at the 1979 World Championships in North Korea, Evans was invited to play in the Bundesliga in Germany.

He believed that playing there was the real deal.

Living in Germany and playing was completely different. It was so professional compared to here.

We all got together for the game and you had something like a passport. You played the game and after the game you all sat at a big table and had a meal and things like that. It was fun.

It has been a good number of years. I don’t regret all the time I spent playing ping pong.

Despite his age, Evans still has a huge passion for the sport and is happy to share his knowledge with younger generations when the environment allows.

As a result, Evans was awarded the British Empire Medal in late 2019 and shared how he looks forward to eventually receiving it.

Because of all this, I haven’t had it yet. Now it starts to fall off, now I hope they will give me the medal.

British Empire Medal is quite an honor for me. It is for coaching in the schools in the valley area.

Alun Cairns, the local Member of Parliament, has nominated me. He had been to the club in the past so he knew everything about the club. I have a picture with all the kids and him on it.

(Mark) Drakeford, the Welsh Secretary, and many people I heard but didn’t know were all congratulating me, and I didn’t even know what it was.

George also received the Sports Star of the Year award at the 2020 Bro Radio Community Awards.