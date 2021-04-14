Heat vs. Suns – Match overview – April 13, 2021





PHOENIX – Deandre Ayton had 19 points and 13 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns got 65 points off their bench on their way to a 106-86 victory over the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. Cam Payne took a lay-up high off the glass with less than a second left to give the Suns an 83-72 lead on their way to fourth. It was part of a big night for the Suns reservations, which was the biggest reason they were able to slowly withdraw from the Heat in the second half. Four bench players scored in double figures, including Cam Johnson (15 points), Payne (14), Torrey Craig (14) and Dario Saric (13). That made up for a fairly quiet night for the All-Star backcourt of Devin Booker and Chris Paul’s Suns. Booker finished with 12 points and Paul had five points and nine assists. The Suns have won 10 of their last 11 games, including three in a row. They improved to 39-15. The Heat fell to 28-26. Phoenix was 13 out of 42 from 3-point reach (31%), one night after setting a franchise record with 25 long balls. Miami had an even worse night out of the arc, with only 9 of 44 (20.5%). Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 18 points and Duncan Robinson added 15. The Heat jumped to a 34-26 lead at the end of the first quarter after a whopping 13. The Suns quickly fought back and Paul hit a 3-pointer to tie it 42-all with 8:18 about. the second. Phoenix advanced 56-50 at half time. Ayton led the Suns with 11 points and six rebounds before half time. Ariza and Dragic each scored 10 for the Heat. PAUL’S THEFTS Paul had two steals against the Heat, including one in the fourth quarter, the 2,310th of his career. That puts him in a tie for No. 5 on the all-time list with Maurice Cheeks. Paul still has a way to go for first place. That’s in the hands of John Stockton who had 3,265, which is nearly 600 more than anyone else in NBA history. BUTLER HOBBLING Butler was down for a few minutes early in the fourth quarter when he landed on Jevon Carter’s foot after catching a jumper and twisting his right ankle. He eventually returned to the game, finishing 6th out of 16 from the field. He also had eight assists. TIP-INS Heat: F KZ Okpala (health and safety protocols) and G Victor Oladipo (right knee pain) did not play. Suns: F Abdel Nader missed his 13th game in a row with right knee pain. … Jae Crowder scored five runs one evening after bringing in 26 runs on a career-high eight 3-pointers. NEXT ONE Heat: Travel to the Denver Nuggets Wednesday. Suns: Host the Sacramento Kings on Thursdays. Follow David Brandt at www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP







