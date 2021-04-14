JAB vs CIV ECS T10 Brescia Dream11 prediction today: Fantasy cricket tips for Janjua Brescia vs Cividate match





JAB vs CIV dream11 forecast today | Photo Credit: Representative Image Janjua Brescia will face Cividate in Match 11 of the ongoing ECS ​​T10 Brescia campaign on Wednesday (April 14) at the JCC Brescia Cricket Ground. Janjua Brescia is currently in third place on the points table after winning only one of the four games played. In their last meeting, they lost 46 points to Brescia CC. On the other hand, Cividate has not yet had a chance to win in the ECS T10 Brescia after two of their first games were halted due to rain. They are currently positioning themselves fourth in the league and will be desperate for a win here on Wednesday. The JCC Brescia Cricket Ground will have flat wickets that can benefit the batsman the most. High scores are expected in this stadium. As the match progresses at this location, the wickets seem to slow down. So chasing will be a difficult task. Here’s our Dream11 team for the JAB vs CIV match: Ateeq Khan, Nasir Ramzan, Naeem Ahmad, Waseem Ahmad (VC), Waleed Sikandar, Dara Shikoh (C), Kuljinder Singh, Ahmadullah Safi, Usman Javaid, Suleman Ali, Arslan Sabir. Probably playing XIs for both sides: Janjua Brescia: Zahid Ali (C), Naeem Ahmad, Nasir Ramzan (WK), Ateeq Khan, Waseem Ahmad, Suleman Ali, Ahmadullah Safi, Shiraz Utmanzai, Lovepreet Singh, Mohammad Afzal, Raeem Qureshi. Divide: Kuljinder Singh (C), Dara Shikoh, Farhan Javaid (WK), Iftikhar Armaghan, Muhammad Arslan, Usman Javaid, Abdul Rehman, Arslan Sabir, Waleed Sikandar, Ali Sikandar, Rashid Umar. Plows: Janjua Brescia: Ahmadullah Safi, Zahid Ali (C), Naeem Ahmad, Suleman Ali, Waseem Ahmad, Muhammad Shouab, Raeem Qureshi, Mohammad Afzal, Ateeq Khan, Nasir Ramzan (WK), Lovepreet Singh, Abdul Rehman Singh, Bachittar, Adnan Ali, Muhammad Saqib , Shazad Ahmed, Farhad Ali, Basit Ali, Hasnain Mirza, Ateeq Khan Zakhail and Shiraz Utmanzai. Cvidate: Bilal Ahmad, Iftikhar Armaghan, Muhammad Arslan, Yaqub Iqbal, Usman Javaid, Farhan Javaid (WK), Amir Nadeem, Abdul Rehman, Arslan Sabir, Ramzan Shabbir, Dara Shikoh (WK), Waleed Sikandar, Ali Sikandar, Kuljinder, Usinder Rashid Umar.







