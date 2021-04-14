3 5-star recruits to come to the fore in April

A lot of movement seems to be just around the corner for new head coach Steve Sarkisian and the 2022 Texas football off-season recruiting class. In the midst of the spring ball and with official visits soon to resume around the college football recruiting landscape, we could see more pledges for Texas soon.

Sark and the Longhorns have a promising recruitment cycle ahead of them if they can take advantage of the momentum they’ve built in the few months since he was hired as head coach. On January 2, Texas hired former Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator and reigning Broyles Award winner Sark to replace Tom Herman as their next head coach.

And the results that followed Sark’s hiring as the next Texas head coach were special. He has landed multiple blue chip commits to launch both the 2022 and 2023 classes, especially in the skill positions.

Hot Piece Ahead for 2022 Football Recruitment Class in Texas?

Texas now has commitments from seven potential clients in their 2022 class, with elite five-star Junipero Serra pro-style quarterback Maalik Murphy as the highest-rated. And the last commit in the 2022 class came from three-star North Shore defensive tackle Kristopher Ross.

According to the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings, the 2022 Texas recruiting class now ranks No. 9 in the nation and second in the Big 12 behind the Oklahoma Sooners. Texas is starting to have a new set of elite goals in mind at this point in the off-season for the coaching staff on the recruiting path.

Here’s a look at three emerging prospects who are targeted by the Longhorns 2022 class in April.