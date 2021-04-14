Sports
Tennis’ gender equality study: men involved in ‘GOAT battles’, women mostly about’ age, health, family ‘
April 14, 2021 9:40:12 AM
A study of gender equality in the media found that women’s coverage of tennis focuses more on family and off-court activities, while on-court tennis emphasizes battles and physical prowess.
According to the International Tennis Federation (ITF) study entitled ‘Exploring sports gender equality in the media’, the results of which were released on Monday, terms like ‘GOAT’ and ‘making history’ are used more in the context of tennis content for men. The conversation about women’s tennis in online content, as well as in posts on social media, was much more about age, health and family.
What are the main takeaways?
While the focus of men’s coverage is more on the physicality and status of ‘GOAT’, positioning the male players more as athletes, women’s coverage focuses much more on a player’s age, family and live out of court.
According to the research, the content of tennis in men refers to what is described as combat terminology twice as often as in that of women. Men’s tennis results are 70 percent more likely to name a player’s physical ability, and the acronym GOAT (Greatest of All Time) was also mentioned 50 percent more often in the context of a male player compared to a female. There are also 40 percent more references to ‘making history’ in men’s content.
On the other hand, tennis content for women mentions the specific age / teen / youngness of players just as much as does the content of men. It is also more than twice likely to mention health and medical treatment. Women’s tennis results are 30 percent more likely to refer to the player’s family, and the term “career” is mentioned nearly 50 percent more in women’s reporting.
What are the other findings?
The mentions of clothing are twice as common in women who are covered than in men. And while social issues have a low number of mentions, making up less than 0.5% of online content in total, they are more common in women’s content.
There were 11 times more mentions of skin color in women’s tennis and 3 times more mentions of the Black Lives Matter movement; the latter can largely be attributed to Naomi Osaka. The # 2 in the world campaigned for social justice reforms last year and wore masks with the name of a black victim of alleged police or racist violence in the US during the US Open.
The study further adds that the discussion about ‘net worth’ is more common in men’s tennis. And when Googling ‘top 50 tennis players’, only six of the 50 search results are women.
In general, however, there are very few differences in search terms and queries around male and female tennis players. The study notes that “there is a similar interest in sports-related searches, relationships and family searches, interest in their country of origin, age, height and current location.”
How was the research conducted?
The data was collected by market research firm Ipsos MORI. The research came from publicly available tennis content from 2019 and 2020 in English, Spanish and French. Chinese content from 2019 was also retrieved. A comparative analysis between male and female athletes was performed on a sample of 25,000 online posts by gender, by sport, by year, by language / country.
What are the reactions?
Speakers at ITF’s global forum on gender equality, Level the Playing Field, discussed the study Tuesday. Former World No. 6 Chanda Rubin said she was “not surprised by the results.”
“If you look at how women are talked about about how the conversations between women and men go, men are primarily athletes,” said the American. “And in a lot of cases the media, and in general people who have these conversations, are looking for other interesting things about women, besides being athletes. They look at their upbringing, their background, their ethnicity. We want to change the conversation around female athletes. “
When asked how to improve search engine optimization for women’s sports, Peter Hutton, Facebook’s chief of sport, said it was possible “by changing the data it processes.”
“When you look at what search engines do, they essentially reflect society. That’s how they should work. If you manually change search engines, you are also open to other allegations of bias, ”said Hutton. “Most importantly, more stories about women are available because that will affect those search engines. I think it’s important to encourage organizations and individual federations to release more women’s stories to encourage the media to spread more stories, and that will inevitably change search results. “
