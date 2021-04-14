Flyers vs. Capitals Recap: Doomsday





Tonight smelled so I’ll keep this short. The Flyers played the Capitals in what was certainly a hockey game. The Orange and Black were absolutely skunked the entire time, except for a brief period in the first period when the score was 1-1 (and even then, Philly never seemed to be in control). What exactly happened here? Let’s break it down. The Caps opened things up with Conor Sheary gasping Brian Elliott, a play that pretty much sets out how the night would turn out. Elliott looked about as fast as a stop-motion video and had trouble seeing the puck, which didn’t bode well. The Flyers seemed listless, but a crazy pass from Ilya Samsonov and the keen eyes of James van Riemsdyk (who I’ve just referred to as Jimbo from Rimbo, because I somehow have to entertain myself in these awful games) ended up in the back of it just when Sean Couturier tapped it home. However, the Flyers had no illusions that they were competitive in this game, essentially just bobbing around and poking their sticks in the direction of the puck like a bunch of sleepy toddlers during a morning workout. Brian Elliott dropped another sloppy goal after the Caps got the better end of a dubious penalty on Shayne Gostisbehere, and it was off to the races from there. Nicolas Aube-Kubel took a completely unnecessary, both-headed meddling sentence (everyone drinks!), Which Backstrom and Ovechkin promptly changed in the third Washington census of the period. Getting your stick into a passing lane is tough, folks, or at least the Flyers seemed to think so, given their complete lack of interference with the low slot seam. Yikes. The last straw came when Elliott conceded his third terrible goal of the game against Carl Hagelin, a beep through the five holes. The coverage here can’t be ignored either; Sanheim just pushing the dude forward while Hagelin relaxed uncovered wasn’t exactly an exemplary defense. Oh, and since this is a textbook the Flyers are bad at and nothing can go right for their loss, there was a first. Anthony Mantha tickled the rope with a laser to make it 5-1, before the Flyers dropped some sleepy shifts again and took things back to the third period. Just over five minutes into the last 20, Ovechkin finally scored the goal that absolutely everyone knew was coming. Nolan Patrick had a chance but couldn’t find the back of the net, blah blah blah, the Caps controlled play for the entire game and finished this spanking without allowing another goal. The end result? A 6-1 defeat for the Flyers that essentially erased any infinitesimal chances of making it to the postseason they had. Awesome. Three big things Tanner Laczynski looked better than more than half of the players on the ice tonight, including guys on the Caps. Part of that was a charge against who he was playing, sure, but the Ohio state product generated a number of opportunities and generally looked like a good NHL player. For a long time I was of the opinion that Laczynski reminds me a lot of former Predators winger Craig Smith, albeit a worse version, and tonight’s performance was in line with that. Brian Elliott is old as dirt and has to retire. The veteran’s sheer lack of lateral mobility was painful to behold, making an already steep climb impossible. The Flyers should start experimenting with internal options like Alex Lyon to at least see what they have. The whole team looked checked out tonight, except for the new kid mentioned above. It’s safe to say this season is over. Time to look at the draft I guess (please hit some nails in my eyes with a hammer). Post Game Tunes We started the evening with some MF DOOM, and ended with some. Good night, and as always, go Flyers.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos