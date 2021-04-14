Sports
Mookie Betts returns and helps Power Dodgers defeat the Rockies
A back injury took Mookie Betts four games and delayed the debut of the franchise cornerstones in front of home audiences at Dodger Stadium a little longer after a season of cardboard cutouts.
But finally, Tuesday at 7:17 PM, 427 days after the Dodgers took him over from the Boston Red Sox, Betts was introduced to the cheers for his first record appearance in front of fans in Los Angeles as a member of the home team.
Two innings later, he gave the 15,121 in attendance more to cheer in the Dodgers 7-0 win above the Colorado Rockies when he shot a moon along the left field line for his second home run of the season on a night of home debuts.
The solo-homer came to support Trevor Bauer, who gave up a single in his home debut in seven scoreless innings when the Dodgers (9-2) won its fourth game in a row.
The Rockies only beat the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner with an infield single by Garrett Hampson in the third inning that nearly turned Bauer into an out with a one-handed acrobatic play. He struckout nine on two walks, threw 99 pitches and revived his one-eyed act for at least one pitch, meaning Trevor Story grounded out to end the sixth inning with the right eye closed.
I just really wanted it, Bauer said.
Rockies righthanded Antonio Senzatela, meanwhile, was chased after giving up five runs in 2 2/3 innings for the Rockies (3-8), losers of four consecutive games.
The Dodgers took a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning on back-to-back homeruns by Corey Seager and Chris Taylor. Seager hit the first pitch, seeing a 94 mph fastball the other way for his first homerun of the season. Two throws later, Taylor hit a right-center slider over the wall. The explosion of Max Muncys in the sixth inning gave the Dodgers their season-high fourth homerun of the night.
Senzatela has surrendered 24 runs (23 earned) with 10 home runs in 26 2/3 innings over six starts at Dodger Stadium. That’s good for an ERA of 7.90. The Dodgers also hit Senzatela at Coors Field in its second game of the season, scoring seven runs in 3 1/3 innings on April 2.
Highlights of the Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 7-0 on Tuesday.
I just thought we did a good job fighting him, Seager said.
The final debut of the Dodgers came on Tuesday in the eighth inning when David Price relieved Bauer for his first appearance at Dodger Stadium since arriving via trade with Betts after signing out for the 2020 season. The lefthanded man registered a perfect eighth inning with two strikeouts in his first appearance in eight days.
Betts’s first game in a week and the news prior to his return brought a sense of relief. He ended one for five with a strikeout before being drawn in the ninth inning, but most importantly, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he didn’t report any inconvenience.
I think it was more of a scare than a structural thing, Betts said before the game. Precaution to make sure I haven’t made anything worse. I did a few tests, but everything came back really clean.
Betts said he had never sustained a back injury until his back hit him recently. He doesn’t know how the discomfort surfaced, but it irritated him enough for the Dodgers to play it safe and leave him in Oakland last Wednesday.
He explained that he only felt the back pain when he ran. He turned the corner over the weekend, but said he stayed off the field until he felt the problem was behind him. The Dodgers went 3-1 without him, including a three-game weekend sweep of the Nationals.
Running is a super important thing to my game, Betts said, which is why I didn’t want to limit myself too much when we have guys on the couch who can do fine in this setup.
Roberts said the team will be more careful with Betts moving forward and giving him more days off than initially planned. He said Betts will start in the middle field Wednesday and he will not play in the Thursdays series finale. But he doesn’t expect Betts to be limited on the field.
I think about the training staff, the medical staff, he feels great, said Roberts. Great to me means hell plays without a governor and plays the way he knows how to play the game.
