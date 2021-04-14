Sports
Football practice report: April 13
Format: Shells
Now juniors with the Oregon football program, CJ Verdell and Travis Dye Don’t be shy about where they want to help take the ducks.
The two running backs, who have combined nearly 4,400 rushing yards over the past three years, are thinking big as fall 2021 approaches. Great as in not only competing for a third consecutive Pac-12 Championship, but also for a berth in the College Football Playoff.
“That’s definitely the most important goal,” Verdell said Tuesday, after the Ducks entered their third week of this year’s training schedule. “We feel like we have the guys to do that, so that’s pretty much what everyone’s head is on.”
Verdell comes from a 2020 season where he missed both postseason games due to a significant thumb injury. He had run 1,000 meters in each of the previous two seasons, and his individual goal for 2021 is double that 2,000 meters.
“I feel like I can get it; my coaches feel like I can get it,” said Verdell. “It’s up to me.”
With Verdell limited by injury, Dye was the Ducks’ lead rusher last fall, with 443 yards. But he also had a career-high 239 receiving yards and four touchdowns, playing a universal role under a new offensive coordinator. Joe Moorhead
“He put me in a place and a position where I can play, where I can get the ball in the open space where I live,” said Dye. “It’s just been a really good time with Coach Moorhead and the things he’s done.”
This spring, Dye and Verdell did a lot of exercise reps. Younger backs Sean Dollars and Trey Benson have been sidelined by injuries, which means an increased workload for the vets, along with Cross Patton and new acquisition Aaron Smith
Dye called the workload this spring “quite tough” but also “really nice”. And he can sympathize with his injured teammates, who have been in their shoes before.
“It’s not fun to watch other people play and get replays, and you don’t get one, either,” said Dye. “But I’m here for Sean and Trey, to make sure they’re okay mentally, so when they come back, they’re going to roll again. My heart goes out to those guys. I call them every day to make sure they’re okay. “
Practice highlights: On Saturday, Anthony Brown clearly looked like the Ducks’ most efficient quarterback in the red zone work, but the young boys showed progress in that area on Tuesday. Brown still looked sharp, his first rep of the period being a touchdown pass Devon WilliamsBut Ty Thompson also had a few TD passes in the red zone, and both Robby Ashford and Jay Butterfield rushed for touchdowns. Jordan Happle intercepted a ball that was tipped on the line during a team period, and Max Wysocki had an interception in 7-to-7.
Jackson Powers-Johnson panned a linebacker during the first 11-to-11 period of the day. In 1-on-1 continuation exercises, Daymon David and Trikweze bridges had break ups while Mycah Pittman made the kind of one-handed acrobatic reception he’s made commonplace in recent years.
Other remarks Mario Cristobal had said a depth chart movement could begin this week, but the Ducks’ practice rotation was largely unchanged on Tuesday. The wind increased during exercises, especially during point exercises. Even a light breeze can wreak havoc with a punt’s drop in a split second from the moment he releases it from his hand to the moment he connects to his foot, but Tom Snee not only managed to perform his drop during the period, he also took advantage of the wind on an attempt that traveled perhaps 65 meters in the air. Spencer Webb scored some fuss late in practice, tracking down a defender who’d picked up a muffled backfield change. Webb caught him from behind about 25 yards from the field and knocked the ball out.
