Consider these potential candidates for the UMaine men’s hockey coach track

With the sudden death of University of Maine hockey coach Red Gendron, who died Friday of an apparent heart attack at Penobscot Valley Country Club in Orono, the search for a replacement will begin.

The new coach will be entrusted to return a program that has won two NCAA championships and played in 11 Frozen Fours and 18 NCAA tournaments to the higher level of college hockey.

The Black Bears have not made it to the Hockey East semifinals or the NCAAs since 2012.

Gendron was the lowest-paid coach in Hockey East with $ 213,282.08, UMaine has the second-lowest recruiting budget, and 45-year-old Alfond Arena is in need of upgrades.

Nevertheless, the position is attractive in the national landscape. Here is a list of potential candidates, in alphabetical order:

Jack Capuano is portrayed at a 2017 game as the head coach of the New York Islanders. The former star defender was part of the groundbreaking team at the University of Maine (1986-1987). Credit: AP File Photo

Jack Capuano: The former UMaine All-America defender and NHL player, 54, is an associate coach with the Ottawa Senators. He spent seven seasons as the head coach of the New York Islanders, leading them to three playoff berths and a record of 227-192-64 for the regular season. Capuano is married to Donna Stevenson, born in Bangor, and they have a home in Bangor. His NHL experience would appeal to recruits, but Capuano has always been a professional coach, so he should adapt to the NCAA game.

Bob Corkum Credit: Courtesy of USA Hockey

Bob Corkum: The 53-year-old is a former Black Bears highlight and has enjoyed a 12-year NHL career with 720 games. He probably wouldn’t be available until the 2022-23 season, as he is the head coach of the US Women’s National Team, preparing for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Corkum was UMaines’ head coach under Tim Whitehead for five years, but lost it to Gendron in the search process. His NHL resume and USA Hockey experience would be valuable recruiting tools.

Ben Guite: The 42-year-old was assistant under Gendron for eight seasons and is now the associate head coach of UMaines. Guite could get the first crack on the position if he is appointed interim head coach for the 2021-22 season. Before joining UMaine, he had just completed a 13-year professional career, including 175 NHL appearances, when he was hired.

The Montreal native, who played on the 1999 UMaines national championship team, has developed as a coach and recruiter and knows the college landscape. He is loved and respected by the players and is more relaxed than Gendron was.

Eric Lang: The 45-year-old guided American International College to its first NCAA Tournament berth in 2019, losing to top seed St. Cloud State in the first round this season, finishing 15-5. The Yellow Jackets roster includes players from eight countries. The former Army Assistant, in his fifth year at AIC, has been 59-33-2 for the past three seasons. He replaced former UMaine assistant Gary Wright.

Nate Leaman: The former Old Town High School and UMaine assistant, 48, is one of the most respected coaches in college hockey. In 10 seasons at Providence College, he has produced nine winning seasons, six NCAA Tourney appearances and Friars’ first league title in 2015. He had spent eight years as a head coach at Union.

Leaman will return next winter as the head coach of the US World Junior team after leading to the gold medal last season. He would be a bull’s eye because it would result in a pay cut and because he is rumored to be a candidate to coach the NHLs Buffalo Sabers.

In this April 17, 2019, file photo, Dallas Stars coach Jim Montgomery, center back, sees the Nashville Predators play against the Nashville Predators during the third period of Game 4 in an NHL hockey first round playoff series in Dallas. The St. Louis Blues have since adopted him. Credit: Tony Gutierrez / AP

Jim Montgomery: This is another unlikely hiring, but the resumes of the schools’ leading scorers speak for themselves. If the St. Louis Blues assistant wants the job, he should be considered the favorite. Conservative UMaine should give him a shot after struggles with alcohol cost him his job as head coach of the Dallas Stars.

The former UMaine All-American, champion and NHLer entered rehab and has been sober for over a year now. The 51-year-old has won everywhere. Montgomery led Denver to the NCAA title in 2017 and was 125-57-26 in his five seasons, all leading to NCAA tournaments. He would put people on the seats in Alfond Arena.

Greg Moore: The Lisbon native, a former UMaine All-American and captain, is in his first full season as the head coach of the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. Moore, 37, led the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League to a berth in the Clark Cup final in his freshman year and was there 15-4-1 before taking the job with Marlies. He had previously been an assistant to the USA National Development Team Under-18 team. The diversity in his young coaching career, his connections with the USHL and USA teams and his knowledge of the UMaine program would serve him well.

Libson-born Greg Moore, pictured here as the head coach of the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League, has been hired to coach the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. Credit: Courtesy of Chicago Steel

Ron Rolston: The 54-year-old has an extensive resume and is the associate head coach under Leaman at Providence. He is the most winning coach in the history of the USA National Team Development Program with the Under-17 and Under-18 teams.

Rolston was a head coach at the NHL (Buffalo) and AHL levels and had previous college experience as an assistant at Lake Superior State, Clarkson, Harvard and Boston College. This would be his first job as a college level head coach, but he is familiar with Hockey East.