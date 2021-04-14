Pandemic is taking the spotlight from the Olympics, which may be good news for Indian athletes

There used to be a common theme to the countdown from ‘100 days to the Olympics’ in the past. A few weeks would have passed since the Olympic torch was lit in that somewhat absurd ceremony in Greece meant to link the ancient games with its modern version. Meanwhile, public enthusiasm usually grows in the host country around this time, as the Olympic torch is carried by cheerful runners amid a population expecting to be on the world stage in a few months. There has been some mutual setback between the organizers about how special this particular edition of the games will be.

In India, although the contingent will eventually struggle to win too much, there is also a new sense of optimism at home that this edition may be different. You can count on at least some features, ostensibly in honor of the athletes, but largely serving as branding exercise for sponsors, the government, and other official bodies. Not that it isn’t special for the athletes. For many of them, participating in the Olympics will be the culmination of a lifelong struggle. With just over three months to go, they can finally see the finish line and brace themselves for the final push.

With the daily countdown to the Games in Tokyo dropping in double digits on Wednesday, it’s clear things are very different this time around. The Olympics are not really at the top of the priority list right now as the world fights the coronavirus pandemic. The Olympic flame, lit in 2020, went to Japan, where it remained for a year. On Monday, the Olympic torch made its way through empty park streets in Osaka. Surveys show that about 70 percent of the Japanese don’t even want the Games to be held. Let the thought of a festive function in India, dealing with a second wave of the virus, go to waste. In what is a sign of the times, the government will mark the countdown with a Zoom meeting with journalists.

For athletes, some struggles haven’t changed, although the pandemic has provided a few excuses. There are the well-known stories of official incapacity – it’s only been a few days since the women’s wrestling team arrived for the Asian Olympic qualifiers on the day of their match. Delays in vaccination have resulted in multiple coaches and Olympic-qualified athletes testing positive in the athletics contingent.

But there is a certain relief. Last year, there were exactly 120 days to go when the IOC and the Japanese government delayed the games due to the coronavirus pandemic. For them, the delay had been a hard blow. They had pushed themselves to the limit, hoping to compete against hope. Just as the target came into view, it had moved away from them. A year and a little later, they would be more confident. Even if the associated rituals that we come to associate with the Olympics are missing, at least the competition itself is ongoing.

Philip Fong / Pool / Getty Images

Maybe this cloud has a silver lining. For almost all of the memory, the Olympics were seen, from an Indian perspective, as an insurmountable challenge. India could do well at the Continental Championships, World Cups, or even World Championships, but the Olympics were a different matter in itself – as the country’s bleak medal standings suggest. There is something going on.

For many sports, the Olympics is the only tournament that really matters and it only comes once every four years – five years for this edition. The payout for a medal is huge – if you win, you can bask in media coverage and earn huge financial rewards. Complete the stage and you can at least languish from the spotlight for another four years. Understandably, there is more than a small amount of pressure on the participating athletes. Many Indian athletes say they don’t believe in anything like Olympic pressure, but that’s not really true. It will become increasingly difficult to believe as they get closer to the Olympics and the magnitude of the obstacle they have to climb becomes more apparent every day.

But this time, the pressure may not be so oppressive. It’s not just because there are so many potential medalists in the Indian contingent that the pressure is spreading thinner. It’s also just the fact that outside of a small cocoon of sports followers, the Olympics aren’t quite part of the news cycle yet. Even just a few years ago, the Olympics may have been considered by far the most important event in an athlete’s career, but weathering a pandemic may have provided some perspective. Some athletes have recovered from the disease themselves. Balanced against a global plague, whether a gun shooter has hit enough inner tens feels less like a matter of life and death.

As the countdown clock is ticking, and even as athletes put the finishing touches to their Olympic preparations, the pandemic is unlikely to go away just like that, even if it is hoped it will. Even in 100 days, the Olympics may not be the center of attention. And maybe it is for the best. Maybe the athletes in India can finally consider it a regular tournament this time.