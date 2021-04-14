Sports
Outs not wickets? Linguistic leg spin keeps people from falling in love with cricket | The hundred
AAll sports develop peculiar lexicons, word games that allow us to understand their idiosyncrasies and particulars. But there is more than that: once we understand the different terms, we join a global community and an eternal continuum through which we are addressed and seen. Joining such a community is one of the great nurturing moments of childhood, and passing on one of the great nurturing moments of adulthood, the equivalent in real life, to seeing it big.
In this regard, no sport is as secretive as cricket, as the language describes not only a fun pastime, but also a moral project. The game has long been equated with fairness and righteousness, consider the phrase as simply not cricket in which the relationship with colonialism and classism cannot be ignored. The game has long been used to illustrate the civilized fair play that Britain’s ruling class unknowingly attributed to itself, so this dimension was ingrained into its laws as conventions in an unwritten constitution; kerfuffles about running and limping exist only because drafting allows them to, and have since evolved into mocking portrayals of incompetence, filth and innovation, the right cricket shot.
As such, it’s no big surprise to see a scream when the news broke that the brains behind the Hundred, as far as we can tell, feel like interest in cricket has waned, not just because the game has been sequestered on pay-TV while playing fields have become apartment buildings and faces are permanently tied to telephones, but because their terminology is too complex for the ignorant public to fathom. Consequently wickets can become outsin one fell swoop, wiping out the advance of technology and decades of government policy. What a jaffa!
Of course the game evolves and the language evolves with it. When settlers introduced cricket to the Caribbean, locals were allowed to bowl, but not braid, as expending energy and getting sweaty by bending your back was considered unworthy of the upper class who strokemakers show off their prosperity. For similar reasons, fielding and fitness were only taken seriously in modern times, the jargon now includes terms such as relay, catch-assist and boundary rider.
This is a good thing: life should be a green top, not a shirt front, the moving ball keeps the game fresh and us young. So just as the term chinaman needed to be phased out, the proposed change from batsmen to hitters is an important, gender-neutral and gender-inclusive term that reminds people that cricket is for everyone.
On the other hand, changing wickets to outs smacks of slippery despair, try to explain the latter without referring to the former as an effort ball when a stock ball is required. This is to dilute essence as well as substance, the precise aspects that the game should evangelize.
Over the past two decades, cricket has been revolutionized by Twenty20, which worked not because it invented jargon, but because it simplified match length and left everything else alone. The new format posed new questions to players and coaches, their resounding answers deepened our understanding of the game and reformulated our understanding of what is possible in all forms of it. As a result, his argot has expanded organically with new terms such as field bowling, 360 hitting, and a slower bouncer.
All this is to say that the organizers of the Hundred should not assume that the crowd is made up of the village, who would like to bowl a buffet without putting in a hard yakka. Instead, they need to maintain their faith in the greatness of the games, but change the method in which this is traditionally enforced, by talking to their audience, not down. People will fall in love with cricket not because they were tricked by linguistic leg spider into thinking it was something other than it is, but because cricket is profound and uniquely loving. The most fascinating thing about cricket is cricket.
