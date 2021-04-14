BMHS organizes first spring football match | Sport

BELOIT Don’t bother reminding Brad Dement that his soccer team has suffered three lopsided losses for his efforts this spring.
Beloit Memorial’s freshman head coach would much rather emphasize the progress he sees.
Take, for example, last week’s 43-6 defeat in Verona. Admittedly, the Purple Knights gave up 28 points in the first quarter and weren’t really in the game after that.
However, they kept the ball running better than they did all season, with Jake Raisbeck carrying it 18 times for 116 yards and Jordan Powell adding another 99 on just seven tries, including a 43-yard touchdown scamper.
We moved Jordan from wide receiver to halfback and he had a great game, Dement said. I’m excited that we have a little more continuity there. Raisbeck was solid as a fullback.
See, a silver lining. When you essentially build a program from scratch, in an alternate spring season due to a pandemic, and you play three of the Big Eight Conferences heavyweights twice at a time, you’re looking at some skirmishes you can land as victories even if the battle is lost
We set small goals that we tried to achieve, Dement said. We focus on that in practice and then we look at progress in those particular areas in the games. If you can win those smaller wins, you can play in games for longer and end up with some actual wins. It has to start somewhere.
On Friday night, the Knights will be at Jacobson Field for the first time this season, where they will face a Middleton team that they lost to 38-0 in their season opener on March 26.
The Cardinals, with 20 letter winners returning from a playoff team in 2019, took it to Beloit early in that first game.
They ran back the opening stairs for a score, Dement said. Then we fumbled on our first game to set up a new score and we ended up giving points and they returned that for a touchdown.
Less than three minutes into the game, Beloit trailed 22-0. On the way to the resit, Dement clearly hopes for improved work from its coverage teams. Raisbeck has handled the squads with Griffin Oberneder battling an ankle problem and Shaquille Roman doing the place kicking.
The mistakes and the running of the special teams really put us in a hole, the coach said. We have not done ourselves any favors. We have a lot of younger guys on those special teams because they tried to give our older players a break. I think they are more aware of what to do. They have to be in position and attack.
They will have to find a way to stop Elijah Gray, who took the kickoff 94 meters back last time. Two plays after Beloit lost their first fumble, Gray scored again from an 18-yard run. Josh Stormer kicked it 62 yards back for the third TD.
Beloit managed to have a total of just 63 yards offense in that game, including minus-7 rushing yards and five first downs.
We played pretty well on the defensive in that game and there are also a few guys back this week who were for different reasons, Dement said. That should help. I am excited about these last three home games. The kids keep fighting and I love that about them. This is a daunting task, but they are ready.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit