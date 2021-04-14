The images of Rafa Nadal that concern fans





Tennis fans are concerned about images of Rafael Nadal (photo left) in close proximity to Daniil Medvedev (photo right in blue) before the Russian tested positive for Covid-19. (Images: Getty Images / ATP Tour) The tennis world was shocked by the news World number 2 Daniil Medvedev was sent into isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus, but concerns for Nadal are also growing after images of him surfaced during the Russian training. Medvedev, who finished second to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open earlier this year, had one practice session with Rafael Nadal from Spain prior to his positive test ‘NO RESPECT’: Star’s girlfriend in the middle of an ugly tennis fight ‘PEOPLE ONLY’: Ash Barty baffled by the Australian Open villain UNTIL THIS YEAR Fans are losing it due to Nick Kyrgios’ massive announcement While Medvedev’s health is being monitored separately, fans have voiced concerns about Nadal after footage emerged from their practice session. Leading tennis reporter Jose Morgado posted a video of the footage and report, We are tennis, posted again with the caption, “Oh God.” Many other fans expressed concern after seeing the footage. Nadal was allowed to practice after a shock Despite the concerns, Nadal was not considered a “close contact” of Medvedev, according to Morgado. This allowed Nadal to practice on Wednesday prior to his second round at the Monte Carlo Open. Nadal has since returned a negative test after contacting Medvedev, but his camp will wait until retested in three days before getting the all-clear. Medvedev, who was placed second behind Novak Djokovic in the top rankings at the ATP Masters 1000 event on clay, has been placed in isolation and monitored by the tournament and ATP’s medical teams, the men’s tennis governing body said in a statement. “It’s a big disappointment not to play in Monte Carlo,” said Medvedev. “My focus now is on recovery and I look forward to getting back on the Tour as quickly and safely as possible.” Check out ‘Mind Games’, the new series from Yahoo Sport Australia that explores the often brutal mental toil that elite athletes go through in pursuit of greatness: Story continues click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos