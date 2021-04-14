Sports
Northwestern hockey falls to Rutgers twice in the first season’s sweep
Field hockey
Northwestern stumbled into Piscataway this weekend, leaving both games at Rutgers and being swept for the first time this season.
The Wildcats entered a 2-0 hole just three minutes after Friday’s game. The Scarlet Knights scored on a penalty corner and came back for a second goal less than a minute later. After that first quarter, NU (8-4, 8-4 Big Ten) kept Rutgers (9-3, 9-3 Big Ten) to just one shot, but despite the strong defensive effort in their own zone, the team struggled to find scoring opportunities .
The Cats finally got on the board in the third quarter when sophomore striker Bente Baekers dribbled the ball into the circle and scored an unassisted goal. NOW, the Scarlet Knights outshooted 13-4 during the game and got five corner opportunities, including one late in the game that gave the Cats a chance to tie. But they failed to convert offensively and fell 2-1 in the regulations.
The early rounds turned out to make all the difference in what coach Tracey Fuchs said was otherwise one of the best games of the season.
We just had three bad minutes to start the game, Fuchs said. Rutgers is a team that does not miss many opportunities, and they fill the circle. We tried to come back and just couldn’t.
Fuchs was also critical of the teams’ inconsistency in a 3-2 extra time on Sunday against the Scarlet Knights. This time it was NOW that got off to a quick start, with Baekers scoring one early in the first quarter on a penalty corner. Rutgers responded with penalty corners of their own in the second and third, and the Cats struggled to keep possession within their attacking area.
NOW, however, made it right in the fourth quarter, after second midfielder Ana Medina Garcia tipped a rebound in a penalty corner. But the Cats stalled for the rest of the period and were unable to play the ball fully into their attacking zone.
Medina Garcia was booked with just under five minutes to go and was out of the game for the rest of the regulations. The loss of hair slowed NU’s menopause efforts and removed one of their top scorers.
Our team did a really good job of keeping them at bay, Fuchs said. Five minutes is a long time to play a man down, especially with one of our main midfielders. It also meant we subdued less, so I think we got a little tired in the second half.
The match continued until extra time. The Scarlet Knights scored early in a penalty corner to end the game and complete the sweep.
Before this series, the Cats had not been swept by opponents this year. With only one run left against No. 2 Iowa for the Big Ten Tournament, NOW has another chance to ramp up their NCAA tournament CV. With only three major bids available, the Cats will have to finish strong to ensure they have a chance to compete for a national championship.
We just didn’t get the details right, Fuchs said of this weekend series. We just have to get better and better at going in and getting rebounds and doing what we do best, which is to play fast, take risks and be scrappy to goal.
E-mail address: [email protected]
Twitter: @check it now
Related stories:
Field Hockey: Northwestern falls in a shootout to Penn State, defeats Maryland for the second time
Field Hockey: Northwestern takes down the state of Michigan and Maryland during the opening games of the weekend
Remarks
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]