Northwestern hockey falls to Rutgers twice in the first season’s sweep

Northwestern stumbled into Piscataway this weekend, leaving both games at Rutgers and being swept for the first time this season.

The Wildcats entered a 2-0 hole just three minutes after Friday’s game. The Scarlet Knights scored on a penalty corner and came back for a second goal less than a minute later. After that first quarter, NU (8-4, 8-4 Big Ten) kept Rutgers (9-3, 9-3 Big Ten) to just one shot, but despite the strong defensive effort in their own zone, the team struggled to find scoring opportunities .

The Cats finally got on the board in the third quarter when sophomore striker Bente Baekers dribbled the ball into the circle and scored an unassisted goal. NOW, the Scarlet Knights outshooted 13-4 during the game and got five corner opportunities, including one late in the game that gave the Cats a chance to tie. But they failed to convert offensively and fell 2-1 in the regulations.

The early rounds turned out to make all the difference in what coach Tracey Fuchs said was otherwise one of the best games of the season.

We just had three bad minutes to start the game, Fuchs said. Rutgers is a team that does not miss many opportunities, and they fill the circle. We tried to come back and just couldn’t.

Fuchs was also critical of the teams’ inconsistency in a 3-2 extra time on Sunday against the Scarlet Knights. This time it was NOW that got off to a quick start, with Baekers scoring one early in the first quarter on a penalty corner. Rutgers responded with penalty corners of their own in the second and third, and the Cats struggled to keep possession within their attacking area.

NOW, however, made it right in the fourth quarter, after second midfielder Ana Medina Garcia tipped a rebound in a penalty corner. But the Cats stalled for the rest of the period and were unable to play the ball fully into their attacking zone.

Medina Garcia was booked with just under five minutes to go and was out of the game for the rest of the regulations. The loss of hair slowed NU’s menopause efforts and removed one of their top scorers.

Our team did a really good job of keeping them at bay, Fuchs said. Five minutes is a long time to play a man down, especially with one of our main midfielders. It also meant we subdued less, so I think we got a little tired in the second half.

The match continued until extra time. The Scarlet Knights scored early in a penalty corner to end the game and complete the sweep.

Before this series, the Cats had not been swept by opponents this year. With only one run left against No. 2 Iowa for the Big Ten Tournament, NOW has another chance to ramp up their NCAA tournament CV. With only three major bids available, the Cats will have to finish strong to ensure they have a chance to compete for a national championship.

We just didn’t get the details right, Fuchs said of this weekend series. We just have to get better and better at going in and getting rebounds and doing what we do best, which is to play fast, take risks and be scrappy to goal.

