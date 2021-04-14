100 days to go until Tokyo 2020





To mark 100 days until the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the organizing committee unveiled a gigantic array of Olympic rings on top of Mount Takao, which is located in Tokyo, and statues of the Olympic and Paralympic mascots at the headquarters Tokyo Metropolitan Government. . Tokyo 2020 John Coates, Chair of the Coordination Committee of the International Olympic Committee, said of today’s milestone: “ Following the challenges we have all faced in recent months, in 100 days the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be a celebration. are of solidarity, of the unity of humanity in all our diversity, and of resilience. They will show how much stronger we are together. “We see the people of Japan show their support for the Games, the Olympic torchbearers and the torchbearers. Fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the Games. Athletes make their final preparations. In addition, they work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure that these games become safe for all participants and the people of Japan. Athletes are getting ready. Tokyo is getting ready. In 100 days, the world will reunite in a sporting celebration. We cannot wait for this truly historic event. “ Getty images As the best-prepared Olympic city in history, the priority for Tokyo remains COVID-19 countermeasures in the coming weeks. An important part of this will be the release of the second edition of the stakeholder playbooks later this month, which will further detail the guidelines to be followed during the Games. With more than 65 percent of athletes qualified for the Games, there are only a few Olympic qualifying events left. Some of them are part of the finale test event program will take place at the Tokyo 2020 locations between now and the Games. Today is an important milestone that will help to grow excitement in Japan and around the world as the Games get closer. This is in addition to the ongoing Olympic Torch Relay, which is well received at every location it passes. The Olympic flame will continue its journey through the country’s 47 prefectures for the next 100 days before reaching the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo for the opening ceremony on July 23.

