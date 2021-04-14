From tape ball cricket to the top of the world, Babar Azam’s incredible rise

From playing in the streets of Lahore to the best hitting sensation in the world Babar Azam has officially climbed a peak not reached by any Pakistani since Mohammad Yousuf.

Azam’s spot at the top of the ICC men’s ODI batting rankings was confirmed on Wednesday, much to the delight of Pakistani supporters who last saw a batsman from their country take first place in 2003.

We look back at the 26-year-old sensations rising to the top.

THE FORMATIVE YEARS

For Azam, the journey started in the same way as it did for so many cricket fans around the world. Playing in the streets around his childhood home in Lahore.

At the age of 12 he played tape-ball cricket seriously and at the age of 14 had his first meaningful taste of failure in the sport when he was rejected by the national academy.

It was just a setback. A year later, he would come in and be named the best under-15 batsman in the country. Not that it was easy. He had left home at 10 a.m. last year with two of his cousins ​​and a friend, and walked an hour to Model Town Park where they would set up the nets. They wouldn’t come home until 8pm. It was that kind of dedication and hard work that would take him to the top.

DOMINATE UNDER 19

In 2009, only 15 years old, the first signs of a generational talent emerged.

Opening the innings in his first ever game at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, where he competed against a West Indian line-up full of future internationals, he scored a brilliant 129 from 132 deliveries.

Pakistan would finish second at that tournament, with Azam third on the points list. He finished with 298 runs at 59.60, ahead of Joe Root, Ben Stokes and KL Rahul. He had dominated New Zealand against players up to three years older than him.

Two years later, he led Pakistan at the 2012 U19 Cricket World Cup in Australia. Again he finished in the top three point scorers, making 287 at 57.40 with one century and two fifties.

A fresh Babar Azam.

KNOCKING ON THE DOOR IN DOMESTIC CRICKET

He was only 17 years old during his second World Cup U19, but by then he had already become a regular in Pakistan’s domestic tournaments.

At the age of 15 he made his debut on List A and at the age of 16 he was a first-class cricketer for ZTBL.

He would knock on the door in domestic cricket for five years before fulfilling the lifelong dream of representing his country at the highest level.

In just his second season of List A cricket, he averaged 80.25, going on to average over 55 in each of his next two domestic campaigns.

His star waned in his fifth season, but in the summer of 2014-15 he returned to his best, with 571 runs to 63.44 in 11 List A games with three centuries to his credit.

By the time he received his first ODI cap, he had been around for six centuries and over 2000 List A has averaged 47.88 to his credit.

A HOMETOWN DEBUT

When he received his first ODI cap on May 31, 2015, it was rightly so in his hometown of Lahore, at Gaddafi Stadium. It was just three miles from Model Town Park, where he and his friends had once trained.

It was a milestone month for cricket in Lahore, with the city hosting international matches for the first time in six years.

Just 20 years old, Azam seized the opportunity and stroked a 60-ball 54. As it would become synonymous with an Azam innings, it was played with minimal risk, but with an impressive clip.

With wickets falling around him, he usually dealt his damage into ones and twos, but still raced to his half century in just 54 balls, with his four bounds coming from deliveries asking to be hit.

He had arrived.

Babar Azam scored half a century on ODI debut.

A STAR IS RISING

Today, Azams’ place among the best players of ODI crickets is unquestionable. An average of 56.83 and 13 centuries spread over just 80 games will do that sort of thing.

However, during his first year and a half on the international stage, there were only signs of promise rather than concrete evidence of a world-class player. Over his first 15 ODIs, he averaged 37.57, with his five half centuries as much cause for hope as frustration.

It all changed on the last day of September in 2016 when he knocked down a delivery of West Indian spinner Sunil Narine to boost his first ODI century in Sharjah, UAE.

With that first international century scored, the locks were opened.

He posted another two hundred in his next two innings against the West Indies, becoming the first player to ever score their first three ODI centuries in consecutive innings.

Since that first ton against the West Indies, he has scored 13 hundreds in 65 games with an average of 61.92.

A moment to remember for Babar Azam.

CHAMPIONS TROPHY WINNER

In 2017, Pakistan won their first 50-over global trophy in 25 years, beating rivals India in the ICC Champions Trophy final after entering the tournament as solid underdogs.

Not born yet when Imran Khans’ famed outfit won the World Cup in 92, Azam scored an important 46 in the final and averaged a healthy 44.33 for the tournament.

The men in green were welcomed with heroes on their return to Pakistan, while Azam came home to see his car scattered in petals by his neighbors.

“I always try to give my 100% and want to improve every game,” he told reporters at the time. “I am happy to have contributed to the victories and am excited to be a part of this historic moment.”

KICKS

That desire to keep improving was reflected when he won back-to-back centuries in his first two matches after the Champions Trophy.

Both met Sri Lanka and both were in the UAE, where he had now scored hundreds in five consecutive ODI innings. No one has ever scored more consecutive ODI tons in a country.

In September 2018, he passed 2000 runs in ODI cricket, reaching the milestone in just 45 innings. Only one player has ever come faster and that is the South African great Hashim Amla. Amla only needed 40 innings.

A hero is welcome.

THE WORLDCUP

By the time the ICC Cricket World Cup kicked off in 2019, Pakistan knew they had a star in Azam. It was on the showpiece that the rest of the world really caught on.

A 66-ball 63 in a surprise win for Pakistan against host England in his second match of the tournament had caught the eye. Similarly, 48 are against India and 69 against South Africa.

However, they had all left fans wanting more. More of those beautiful case drives. More of that serenity at the crease. Most importantly, more runs. For the Azam who had changed so regularly, so much more is starting to appear on the world stage.

Against New Zealand, he did just that, scoring his first-ever Cricket World Cup century when Pakistan came home with five balls left on a field that offered a lot to the bowlers.

These are my best innings, Azam told reporters after the game. The wicket was very difficult and turned a lot in the second half. The plan was to go to the end and give my 100 percent. “

He went on to make history in that tournament, scoring 474 runs at 67.61 to break Javed Miandad’s 1992 record for most runs by a Pakistani batsman in a Cricket World Cup campaign.

Babar Azam celebrates its first century Cricket World Cup.

A CAPTAIN RUN TO NO.1

Shortly after the World Cup, Azam was appointed captain of the Pakistani ODI. So far, the added responsibility has only fueled his success.

In his six ODIs since his appointment as captain, Azam has averaged 89.80 with a 102.98 pass rate, passing 50 four times.

In his third game as captain, he scored a run-a-ball 125 against Zimbabwe. He followed it up with a century against South Africa at Centurion, taking his team to a series opening win. He scored 94 in the decider last week, securing the second-ever ODI series victory in South Africa.

That 94 was also enough to secure Azam at the top of the ICC ODI batting rankings, leaving Pakistanis to wait nearly 18 years for someone to follow in Yousuf’s footsteps.

Only 26 years old, Azam’s best years are still ahead of him.

Considering he currently has the third highest ODI average (56.83) in history, that’s a scary thought for opposition teams around the world.