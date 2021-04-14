From Wuhan roof to Chinese football savior for ‘world class’ Wang

Wang Shuang was incarcerated and kicked a ball on a roof in Wuhan’s coronavirus epicenter when the Chinese women’s soccer team began their Olympic qualifying campaign 14 months ago.

But the midfielder has been hailed as the savior of Chinese football after hitting a stylish winner in extra time in Suzhou on Tuesday to send them to this summer’s Tokyo Games.

Wang’s strike in a 4-3 aggregate win over South Korea, after also scoring the winner with a penalty in the first leg, embellished her reputation as the face of Chinese women’s football. The opposition coach called her “world class”.

More than that, it was a much-needed boost at a time when China’s football’s reputation took a major blow with the financial collapse of Chinese Super League champion Jiangsu FC.

“Thank you, Ms Wang Shuang! Not only did you help the Chinese women’s team get an Olympic ticket, you also saved the current slow Chinese football!” wrote the famous journalist Ma Dexing.

Wang is only 26, but it’s another chapter in an eventful life turned upside down by her parents’ divorce when she was five and seeing herself consumed with loneliness like a child soccer player trying to get away from it all. her family.

Since turning professional and making her debut in China in 2013, there have been successful stints abroad, first in South Korea and with Paris Saint-Germain in 2018-2019.

After scoring on her debut for PSG, French newspaper Le Parisien stated: “Wang Shuang has already conquered Paris.”

She scored eight goals and made seven assists in 27 appearances for the French team, but was homesick and withdrew to Wuhan.

She found herself stranded there when the coronavirus showed up in the city and it shut down – the world’s first – in January 2020.

It meant that China had to go through most of their Olympic qualifying campaign without their star player, who meanwhile was videotaped atop a building and firing balls into a wall to keep fit.

Story continues

“I thought a lot during that time,” Wang said of those long 76 days stranded in Wuhan.

When the national league got off to a late start in a virus-protected “bubble,” Wang helped her local team win the Chinese championship.

“The title belongs to the city of Wuhan,” she said.

“It hasn’t been easy for any of us.”

– Alone and in tears –

As a little girl, football was an escape for Wang.

After her parents divorced and left Wuhan, a young Wang was sent to an aunt and uncle, whom she considers her mother and father.

“I loved football because it allowed me to express myself and get attention,” she told The Players’ Tribune website in 2019.

“And at that point, after my parents divorced, I needed it.”

As a young player with obvious promise, Wang was enrolled in a national training school in Beijing, more than 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) from Wuhan.

Once, when she was only 12, she traveled alone on a sleeper train to the Chinese capital. She cried all night.

She was also in tears at the final whistle on Tuesday – this time with joy – after South Korean coach Colin Bell described Wang as “world class” and “very, very dangerous”.

“Those opportunities, if they are gifted, she will seize them,” said the Englishman.

pst / jfx