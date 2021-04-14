The world is your table tennis ball How WTTD 2021 is celebrated around the world

April 13, 2021

Thanks to our dedicated organizers and promoters, World Table Tennis Day 2021 (WTTD) ended in a high point. As FEMpowerment was the central message this year, the Table Tennis Community worldwide celebrated gender equality and inclusivity on April 6 with inspiring events.

Qatar

Khalil Al Mohannadi, Vice President of ITTF and President of the Qatar Table Tennis Association celebrated WTTD 2021 with the table tennis community in Doha this year and they were joined by ITTF CEO Steve Dainton and ITTF Member Relations Director Mounir Bessah. The physical event was a success despite Covid-19 and was made possible with the help of Aspetar, Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, and the White Army. It is my great pleasure to celebrate World Table Tennis Day 2021 with you here in Doha. As the Deputy Chair of the ITTF, I believe it is crucial to remain active in table tennis promotions, whether hosting high-quality competitions or a festive celebration like World Table Tennis Day. This is the day when we show our love for table tennis, a sport that promotes solidarity and inclusivity. Said Mr. Mohannadi in honoring the contribution of all organizers and participants.

DPR Korea

Great that DPR Korean took part in our WTTD celebration for the first time! DPR Korea embraced the FEMpowerment campaign and hosted a women-only event to showcase how table tennis can help empower women and develop self-confidence.

Nepal

Fortunately, the inspiring female entrepreneur Anneeliya Anniey came together on April 6 of this year. She has devoted 15 years of her career to promoting table tennis and had finally celebrated the grand opening of her club Annieys Ping-Pong Club in Nepal. The club is funded exclusively by Anneeliya and was founded to promote table tennis as an inclusive sport for all.

Turkey

From Izmir to Malatyathe Turkish community has shown us that table tennis can be enjoyed by everyone and everywhere. In Malatya, our organizer Orhan Altaya set up the tables by the water, under a bridge and in parks. Everyone was invited to play and enjoy the fun that table tennis brings. Sinan Muhurdaroglu and Ozge Guner hosted WTTD events in multiple cities near Izmir, including Allianoi, Asklepion and Pergamos. To support this year’s FEMpowerment campaign, the event mainly emphasized the participation of girls and women. All participants shared their love of table tennis on April 6, whether through ancient ruins or scenic castles. Thanks to the support of Izmir City Sports Directorate Murat Eskici, we were also able to enjoy best moment of Izmir WTTD 2021 celebration captured by a drone.

Russia

Speaking of celebrating WTTD 2021 and playing table tennis in unimaginable places, read what Konstantin Avanesov did on April 6 that made table tennis almost an extreme sport. The community managed to set up a table at Derbent fortress and everyone was invited to participate (if they dared!). While less emphasis on FEMpowerment, there was a wheelchair tournament to showcase the inclusiveness that Table Tennis embraces.

Lebanon

Led by our promoter and IOC Young Leader Mayssa Bsaibes and her sister Rita Bsaibes, a combination of digital and physical celebrations took place in Beirut for WTTD 2021. A 30-day digital campaign kick-started the celebration with engaging activities such as training, quizzes and talk to sports experts. The main event on April 6 welcomed 15 girls affected by the explosion of the port of Beirut in collaboration with the NGO Arc en ciel; able to regain control through activities such as games, exhibitions and table tennis challenges.

Ireland

How often can you find the side of your equipment with a ping pong ball? Our Irish community tried to answer the question by showing off their skills online and winning a prize (still open to entry until April 13 if interested!). Interactive virtual challenges with women of all ages, live Woman in Sport Event, fun table tennis competitions, these were just part of the fun as Ireland celebrated WTTD 2021. With the support of Table Tennis Ireland and Women In Sports Ireland, our promoter Jing Yi Graham has dedicated an all-round women’s-focused agenda to honor this year’s FEMpowerment campaign.

Slovakia

Did you know that table tennis keeps your brain sharp and stimulates creativity? Slovakia went off the beaten track and literally celebrated WTTD 2021 on paper. A drawing competition took place where colorful paintings vividly illustrated the versatility of table tennis.

It was exciting for us here at the ITTF Foundation as we continue to receive WTTD 2021 celebration updates from our community worldwide. We thank those who have joined our mission and made April 6 an unforgettable day for all of us. Do you have an idea for WTTD 2022? Keep an eye on our website for when you can register your events!

