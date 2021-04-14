Paul George on a tear after throwing away ‘excuse’ for bad play

Paul George said his nagging toe injury became an “excuse” for underperformance. With a change in his thinking, George is in tears despite the injury.

George scored 36 points on Tuesday to take the lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a victory of 126-115 about the Indiana Pacers. The All-Star has scored at least 30 points in his last four games, while the Clippers have won six in a row and 12 of the last 14.

“The injury allowed me to make up some sort of an excuse for myself,” George said. “But then if I put it in perspective, when I’m going to play, why not just do my best and put that aside?”

“That was the mindset I came with, just to play through it, and if I’m going to play, don’t let it limit me. I feel like I’ve had a breakthrough through that mindset.

George injured his toe in early February and missed seven games. Since his return, he has been in pain and may have to deal with the injury for the rest of the season.

George has been experiencing less pain lately and his production has increased. He was named Western Conference Player of the Week from April 5-11, averaging 34.3 points over his last four games, shooting 55.2% from the field and 60% from the 3-point range.

George has increased his season average to 23.3 points per game with career-high shooting rates of 47.9% overall and 44.1% from depth.

“It’s not blazing, so that has worked,” George said of playing the injury. “And hopefully at some point it will just go away and be an afterthought, nothing I’m worried about moving on.”

Here are four more things you need to know in the NBA today:

Hawks emerging

The Atlanta Hawks play some of their best basketball of the season and quietly control the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. Without top scorer Trae Young and six other injured players, the short-haired Hawks on Tuesday showed their depth in a 107-103 victory about the Toronto Raptors. Atlanta is now 16-5 under interim coach Nate McMillan and has won seven of eight to move a season-high five games over .500 at 30-25.

“We start every game and think we can win no matter who comes on the field,” said Kevin Huerter.

Breakthrough for Dort

Lu Dort’s rise was a huge ray of hope during this rebuilding season for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dort has cemented himself as one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA, while improving his offensive play to become a true two-way threat. He showed the improvement on Tuesday, pouring in a career-high 42 points in the Thunder’s 106-96 loss to the Utah Jazz. Dort is the fifth undeveloped player in the past 30 years to score 40 points in a game.

“I just worked a lot on my game,” said Dort. “To have the chance every day to show my game and just prove and show that I’m improving, it felt good tonight.”

Living without Murray

The Denver Nuggets will return to court on Wednesday for the first time since Jamal Murray diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left kneeMurray’s absence is a significant loss to one of the best teams in the NBA, however Denver’s championship expectations have not been completely brokenAs long as Nikola Jokic continues to play at MVP level, the Nuggets will remain a threat to make noise in the playoffs. In the short term, the biggest question is how they recover from the emotional gut of losing a star through a brutal injury.

ROUND TABLE:How does Murray’s injury affect Nuggets’ championship hopes?

Game of the Night: Nets at Sixers

The matchup may be missing some of its expected star power, but a meeting of that the two best teams in the Eastern Conference should be appointment viewing on Wednesday. Brooklyn and Philadelphia are tied at 37-17 on the East side and the winner will claim the season tiebreaker after splitting their first two games. James Harden is out for the Nets, and Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are both questionable.

