Men’s tennis victorious at Saint Michael’s, 5-2







White led three double winners for the Skyhawks in their first win of the season (PHOTOGRAPH BY Doug Monson / Stonehill Athletics) White leads three double winners for Skyhawks in the first win of the season COLCHESTER, Vt. (April 13, 2021) – Stonehill College, number 10 in the Oracle / Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Division II East Region rankings, took its first win of the season with a 5-2 win over Saint Michael’s College in Conference Northeast 10 men’s tennis promotion at SMC Tennis Courts this afternoon. Highlights Senior Russell White led three double winners on the day ahead of Stonehill with victories at No. 2 in singles and doubles.

Junior Vincent Huynh and sophomores Luke Nickerson rounded off the double winners on the afternoon before Stonehill.

Sophomore Ben Simmons also scored a point for the Skyhawks with its victory at No. 6 singles.

Sophomore Josh Weiss was a double winner for Saint Michael's and recorded victories at No. 1 in singles and doubles. How it happened Stonehill claimed the doubles because the No. 2 and 3 doubles that each booked win without dropping a game.

White and Nickerson brought the decisive run with their 6-0 victory at No. 2 against sophomores Connor Scott and Tyler Whitney to Huynh and senior Luke Newman also placed in a 6-0 win at number 3.

Huynh recorded Stonehill's first win in singles with his 6-0, 6-1 victory over No. 4 against Whitney.

Scott pulled Saint Michael’s back within one point with his 6-4, 6-2 decision against Newman on No. 3 singles.

White played Stonehill within a match win point tie with his 6-1, 7-6 (8-6) victory over No. 2 singles against sophomore Jason boucher



Simmons took the Skyhawks win with his No. 6 win in singles (PHOTO BY Denise Archetto / Stonehill Athletics) Simmons secured the match-clinch point for Stonehill without dropping a match in his No. 6 singles match against Saint Michael's sophomore Jack Gunning Remarkable Huynh was a double winner in his season debut for Stonehill.

Nickerson recorded his first two wins at Stonehill after moving from Johnson & Wales University. Next one Stonehill (1-5, 1-5 NE10) is scheduled to return to action on Thursday, when it visits Southern New Hampshire University, ranked No. 3 in the East region, due to the line-up of a game postponed from 23 March, in Manchester, New Hampshire, at 3 p.m. The Skyhawks game at Franklin Pierce University, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed according to established institutional and NE10 health protocols, and they will return home next Tuesday, April 20 to host Adelphi University for their Senior Day Play on Charles Watt’s tennis courts at 3pm Saint Michael’s (0-6, 0-6 NE10) visits Adelphi on Saturdays at 3pm For the latest news on Stonehill Athletics, follow the Skyhawks on social media Twitter Instagram and FacebookFans can do it too Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” mobile app powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.







