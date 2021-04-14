Pope Francis’ hockey seniors enjoy the USA Hockey National Championships 2021 one last time

For the six seniors on Pope Francis’s boys’ hockey team, it became increasingly worrying about whether or not they would have another season together.

When the news got out that a season was coming in some capacity or another, several concerns among the group were quickly put to bed, but there was one final detail that bothered them.

Without the opportunity to repeat as Super 8 champions, how could they finish their senior year as Cardinal the best they could?

The answer? A trip to the 2021 National Hockey High School Championships in Omaha, Nebraska.

After an undefeated campaign at 11-0, Pope Francis became the first-ever team from Western Massachusetts to qualify for the tournament, which starts next Thursday and can be streamed live on HockeyTV.

The past few months have been great, said Brandon Spaulding, who has put down the second most points in the team with 22.

When we first knew there was no Super 8, we were absolutely stunned, he added. When we found out there were Nationals, the atmosphere on the rink changed because we were all excited to know we had to reach an end goal.

Along with Spaulding, the Cardinals senior class includes standout goalkeepers Ben Zaranek, Evan Phaneuf, Jake Iby, Stephen Rougeot and Matt Burke.

Phaneuf, calling it a weird year with COVID, acknowledged the fact that the amount of time spent on the ice this season is not comparable to years past.

We thought we wouldn’t play as much hockey, but honestly played as much hockey as we’ve ever played, he said. We had a lot of issues with COVID, but we got through that, had a good season and made our way to Omaha and went to the Nationals.

As a senior, it was a relief to learn that we would have some sort of high school tournament.

Pope Francis was the only team from the region to compete in the Super 8, which Phaneuf says the team is very proud of.

Now the cardinals are allowed to represent the entire state on a national stage.

We like to represent the Western mass. And Pope Francis and the culture surrounding the tournament is just amazing, Phaneuf said, referring to the Super 8.

Now that we have Nationals, we were excited to do the same.

As the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of the Super 8 title game in 2020, the Cardinals Class of 2020 was prevented from playing their last high school hockey game at TD Garden.

This year, head coach Brian Foley wanted to make sure the 2021 class had something to play for as they strived to make more history.

For 20 years we say we never won the Super 8, it was like making more history, creating lifelong memories and this will definitely be the crown if we can go out, compete and have a chance to win, said Foley.

It would certainly replace the disappointment of the tournament cancellation. That’s really what we wanted to create as a coaching staff for these players, to give them something special to play for.

In the final step on his journey to Omaha, Pope Francis won a four-team playoff hosted by Hockey Night in Boston, defeating Archbishop Williams before knocking out Hingham in the final.

Zaranek, who worked his way back to a perfect record with only nine goals conceded, expressed excitement at extending the season so far, as well as winning the HNIB play-off.

It was a great feeling, said Zaranek. That winning with two shutout wins just really set the tone. It felt really good to finally win a championship, not a co-championship.

The Cardinals have one more championship to shoot for, with an emphasis on bringing a national title back to Springfield.

The team is just a great bunch of kids and I wouldn’t want to play with anyone else, Phaneuf said.

It’s the last time for me in my high school career, and I’m glad I have the chance.