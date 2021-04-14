Trey Lance, Mac Jones, Justin Fields? Experts debate the best quarterback to suit 49ers – San Francisco 49ers Blog

SANTA CLARA, California – Of the many decisions General Manager John Lynch and Coach Kyle Shanahan have made since taking over the San Francisco 49ers, none is greater than the one ahead of April 29.

After trading in the draft, the Niners will use the # 3 overall pick to choose their next franchise quarterback. The question now is which one?

“San Francisco had to make the decision to go from 12 to 3 with that mindset Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson were gone, ”said Todd McShay, ESPN senior NFL concept analyst. Maybe something will change, but if you’re John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan, you have to make the decision to move forward with that assumption. We are really talking about the state of North Dakota Trey Lance, Alabamas Mac Jones and Ohio State’s Justin Fields

With that in mind, we polled six reviewers to get an overview of what will go into San Francisco’s decision.

49ers general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan have a lot to consider with the number 3 pick in the design.

Ranking of the QBs

Matt Bowen, ESPN NFL Analyst / Former NFL Defender:

1. Fields, 2. Lance, 3. Jones

“When I’m in the top five, I want a prospect with high-quality features and high-quality physical aids,” Bowen said.[Fields’] best fit is a medium-based passing game that attacks the center of the field and uses its ability to move outside of game action and quarterback-designed runs with planned vertical throws. Now, who does that sound like? He would fit very well there. “

June Jones, Former NFL Coach / CoachTube.com Instructor:

1. Jones 2. Fields 3. Lance

“The young boy in Alabama is arguably the best in all of the design,” said June Jones of Mac Jones. “Everyone will say, ‘Well, he only played one year.’ Well guess what? Go watch him play that one year and what you see is what you’re going to get. “

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN senior NFL concept analyst:

1. Fields 2. Jones 3. Lance

“Traits, I think Fields is the most gifted,” Kiper said. “In terms of features, you could say he’s as good a quarterback as it says in this draft.”

Greg McElroy, ESPN college football analyst / former NFL quarterback:

1. Jones 2. Lance 3. Fields

“I’d have the three all relatively close,” said McElroy. The distance between Zach [Wilson] and Mac is farther than the distance between Mac and Justin Fields. “

McShay:

1. Lance 2. Fields 3. Jones

“If you study Lance’s tape, a lot of it is professional stuff, and he handles things quickly,” said McShay. “He’s just the kind of guy you want in the quarterback position in terms of showing up every day and giving everything he has.”

JT O’Sullivan, former NFL quarterback / creator of YouTube’s “QB School” channel:

1. Fields 2. Lance 3. Jones

“They would all fit well,” said O’Sullivan. “I suspect it would be Fields. I wouldn’t be surprised if it was Trey Lance. If it’s Mac Jones, they just have a different understanding of what that organization needs than I do as an outsider. ”

Split each QB

Justin Fields, Ohio State

6-foot-3 | 227 pounds | 22 college begins

Main stat: Over the past two seasons, 52% of Fields’ passes resulted in a first down, the highest in the FBS among quarterbacks who played at least 10 games. His third-place overall QBR was 90.0, the best of the top five quarterback prospects in the draft.

Bowen: “He is an accurate, decisive pitcher who has the ability to threaten to place the ball deeply. One thing that stands out from seeing him on tape is the great accuracy of the ball. “as outside the pocket. He’s super competitive. and tough. He fights.”

McElroy: He tends to cling to a wide receiver at times and doesn’t have the same expectation I’d like to see from him. Now he has an arm big enough to compensate for it in college, but I’m not convinced he’ll be able to overcompensate for it, at least early in his career with the NFL. “

O’Sullivan: “He’s the prototype that the league has evolved into with a great athlete playing key position. He can create, expand, run, make all throws in and out of the pocket, outside of the numbers, on the field.” Some of the sales they looked like they were maybe trying to do too much. Things like that that get you in trouble on Sundays. Things that can definitely be fixed. But the ability to play, the dynamic athlete. , what he can do on his size is just special. “

McShay: “He tends to stick to that primary target. And part of that is he just likes to see the receiver open up, so I think he’s going to have to adapt to an NFL system that does the processing. from progression one to two to three faster and also anticipatory throws where he does not have to see the receiver open. It will be an adjustment, but of those three he is physically the most gifted. “

Mac Jones, Alabama

6-3 | 214 pounds | 17 college begins

Main stat: Jones’ total QBR of 96.1 in 2020 was the highest of all quarterbacks in the 17 seasons the metric has followed, surpassing the figure previously held by Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray (95.4) in 2018.

Jones: “His deep ball accuracy is arguably the best I’ve rated in 30 years. I don’t think anyone has completed the 25-yard percentages on the field that this kid has. … The type of passes that Mac “Receivers can run drag routes, cross trails, deep balls, the ball is always about 18 inches in front of the receiver and they don’t have to work to catch the ball. That’s where the accuracy is different.”

Bowen: “This is what we miss and I do: we focus so much on second responsiveness and movement characteristics, which I think are so important, really, I think you should have that in today’s NFL, but if you can ‘to make the routine throws consistent, it doesn’t matter If you can’t read the field and make the consistent throws in the pocket, all that other stuff, it’s just hard to win football games if you don’t can throw and win with the pocket Mac Jones can throw Mac Jones can throw from the pocket, he can anticipate location, I think he handles it well He doesn’t have a huge arm, but he can anticipate those windows and throw with location and be a timing and rhythm thrower that you have to be in the attack of Kyle Shanahan. Outside of play that back foot falls to the ground, the ball must come out. You must be able to anticipate where you are throwing football to find that window that Kyle creates for you inside n the schedule of the route. “

McShay: Just sit down and talk to him a few times [then Alabama offensive coordinator] Steve Sarkisian has prepared for games three times this year. Sark told me he’d installed more for Mac Jones than ever for a college quarterback. Given Sark’s background, that says a lot. … I think Kyle would like that spirit at quarterback. Kind of an extension of the tech staff and all the things he can install. They’re built to win quickly and that learning curve or adjustment isn’t going to be with him that often. Now, the physical limitations are there, so you’re not getting the athletic ability. You have to be able to plan it for success. ‘

O’Sullivan: “I think when I generalize here, teams try to project your performance on Sunday and I don’t know how to look at a prospect like Justin Fields and think, ‘Well, his ceiling is the same as Mac Jones’s ceiling.’ We might disagree, but my opinion is that I think Justin Fields has the ability to be a little bit more consistent in making games and doing things that Mac Jones just can’t. ”

Play 0:43 Louis Riddick explains what he liked about Trey Lance’s pro day prior to the NFL draft.

Trey Lance, State of North Dakota

6-4 | 226 pounds | 17 college begins

Main stat: In 2019, Lance threw 287 passes without interception. Since 2000, he has been the only Division I QB to attempt more than 200 passes in a season without interception.

McShay: “Lance is probably the biggest projection of the three because it comes from the FCS level and only 17 starts and only one game in the last year. But all three have areas they can improve. With Lance, it’s his accuracy. That’s it. It’s not always easy to correct But we’ve seen with a man like Josh Allen that when you have the mobility to expand and create play with your feet, that adds a whole different element to the attack … We’ve seen some improvement, especially with Josh Allen, but he needs to improve the consistency of his footwork to be more consistent with his ball placement. ”

Goalkeeper: “If you’re looking for the double threat, I’d take Fields over Lance. I don’t understand the fascination with Lance. I understand he was putting in big numbers, but he did it against bad competition. Deserving of being in the top 10. but if you’re talking about a guy who played in Ohio State and played elite league, played Lawrence in a semi-final and finished him, then this guy played Central Arkansas and he didn’t play well by throwing the ball. “I get Lance in the top 10, but I don’t get him for Fields.”

McElroy: “I think Trey Lance has a little bit of Josh Allen in them and that’s part of why I’m intrigued by him as a prospect. I love Trey Lance, I just think he’s really raw. this design if it turns out right That’s kind of how I felt about Josh Allen, but I didn’t think Josh Allen was as athletic as he was … I think he was one of those guys at the level that he played and admitted he was doing it with a bit of an all-star team, but you could make the same argument for Jones and Fields … His advantage is really intriguing He can move and has a lot of fluency in his play. He obviously has raw horsepower that few guys have … Some of the progression stuff, I didn’t see as much of the progression problem with him as Fields. “

Jones: “I like him as an athlete. Until he gets into a pass system now he can play a few times, he can run, he can throw, his completion rate wasn’t very high because of the kind of offense he was in, but I think he’s one of those guys you used to take in the third through the fifth round and he could develop and he could develop. ”