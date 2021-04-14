Cricket News 2021: ODI Ranking, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, India, Pakistan, International Cricket Council





Pakistani captain Babar Azam dethroned Indian maestro Virat Kohli after more than three years as the world's number one batsman in one-day international rankings, the International Cricket Council announced Wednesday. The 26-year-old becomes the fourth Pakistani hitter to take first place in ODIs and the first since Mohammad Yousuf in 2003. Pakistani captain Azam has ended Kohlis' long reign at the top of the ICC Mens ODI player rankings, the ICC said in a statement from its Dubai headquarters. Azam knocked out 103, 32 and 94 in a three-game series in South Africa, which Pakistan won 2-1 last week. By putting an end to Kohlis' supremacy that lasted more than three years, Azam has followed fellow countrymen Zaheer Abbas (1983-84), Javed Miandad (1988-89) and Mohammad Yousuf (2003) as the number one ODI batsman. In Tests, Azam's best position was fifth and he is currently sixth, while in T20Is he was previously number one and now third, the ICC added. This is another milestone in my career, Azam said, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board. He committed to work harder and achieve consistency with the bat so that he could hold the rankings for a longer period of time. I will enjoy the moment, as it has come after I was first named captain of the white ball, and that also based on my performances that helped Pakistan become the first Asian side to play two ODI series in South. Africa won. Since his ODI debut in 2015, Azam has progressed rapidly, scoring three hundred in consecutive ODIs against the West Indies in 2016. He was the fastest to 13 ODI centuries, which he made against South Africa earlier this month. Azam has scored 3,808 points in 80 ODIs so far, with 13 hundreds. With his prolific score, Pakistan named him skipper for all three formats – Tests in 2019 and white ball cricket last year.

