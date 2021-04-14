Jack Sawyer could play a role in the final rotation

Jack Sawyer skipped his final season of high school football in Pickerington North.

It was a decision made in August, like the five star defense prospect had set his sights on an early registration with Ohio State, and the preliminary season in the state was mired in uncertainty before the games finally started in the fall.

By taking part in spring training with the Buckeyes for the past month, Sawyer quickly made an impression.

Last week, he became one of the first freshmen to lose his black helmet stripe and defensive coach Larry Johnson praised his transition and hinted at a likely spot for Sawyer in the rotation next season.

We’d find a role for him if he kept working hard and doing the things we ask, Johnson said. We’ll find a place to play with him. I’ve never been afraid to play freshman players. If you get a chance to play in that five or six defensive end roll, we’re going to find you a role. You can be sure of that.

Johnson’s statement is only a bit of a surprise given the depth of Buckeyes at the defensive end.

Two returners in Zach Harrison and Tyreke Smith have previous starting experience, while Tyler Friday and Javontae Jean-Baptiste were also recent mainstays in the rotation.

As promising as Sawyer has looked in practice in recent weeks, there are a finite number of snaps to go around among the linemen.

But Johnson is optimistic about Sawyer, a talented pass rusher who was ranked as the fourth overall prospect in the recruiting class for 2021 according to 247Sports’ curated rankings.

He also noted that Sawyer, listed as 6 feet 4 and 240 pounds on the spring roster, had an edge over other recruited freshmen. Growing up in the suburbs of Columbus made it easier for him to attend potential camps held in the state of Ohio during the summer, where he learned a variety of defense skills and techniques taught by Johnson.

Johnson called it a huge advantage.

Having been here, he understands our system, Johnson said. He plays very well. What I like about Jack is that he’s a fierce competitor. He hates to lose. He wants to win every rep, and I love that about him. I think he will soon become a special player.

“I want to wait and see as we go into the fall, go through the spring and summer training sessions, but I certainly like where he is in his development right now.”

Experienced teammates have taken note of the speed of the freshman transition.

He picks up quickly, Smith said. He’s going to be a great player.

Smith added that there have been few setbacks.

Every day I feel like he’s getting better, he said. His rushes, and I feel like he’s getting stronger as a player.

As the Buckeyes go through their final week of spring practice and finish Saturday with the spring game, Johnson thought the prospect of playtime was a motivating force.

A chance to see the field linger at the forefront of most players.

I think the most important thing is that when a child feels like he has a role, he will work hard at it, Johnson said. If I can give him a role early on and say, this is what I want you to do and be the best at it, ‘I think he will. And that’s what we’ll have to do to find a role for him as he moves on. But he has to earn it, and that’s the most important thing.

Ohio State spring game sold out

General admission tickets for the football match on Saturday are sold out, a school spokesman saidThe news came less than 24 hours after 4,500 tickets went on sale on Monday.

Ohio Stadium capacity is limited due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be limited to 19,180.

About half of the limited seats are reserved for primary care health workers, which are provided through the university’s Wexner Medical Center. An allocation of 2,500 tickets was also reserved for students

General admission tickets were not available for Buckeyes’ three home games last fall, making the upcoming spring game the first chance for fans to sit in the Horseshoe for a football event since late 2019.

Tickets were sold by the school for $ 5 per seat, as in previous years. But ticket prices have been much higher on various resale websites since then.

The Buckeyes drew an announced crowd of 61,102 visitors for the spring game in 2019.

Last year’s spring game was canceled during the outbreak of the pandemic.

